China using conversion therapy to turn radical Muslims into happy communists
Is being a radical Islamist something you are born with or a disease that can be cured? China is betting on the latter, which is why it sends radical Muslims to brainwashing camps to wash away all their "Muslimness"...and turn them into happy communists!
Hour upon hour, day upon day, Omir Bekali and other detainees in far western China's new indoctrination camps had to disavow their Islamic beliefs, criticize themselves and their loved ones and give thanks to the ruling Communist Party.
"The psychological pressure is enormous, when you have to criticize yourself, denounce your thinking – your own ethnic group," said Bekali, who broke down in tears as he described the camp[.] ... Detainees who most vigorously criticize the people and things they love are rewarded[.] ...
Internees would wake up together before dawn, sing the Chinese national anthem, and raise the Chinese flag at 7:30 a.m. They gathered back inside large classrooms to learn "red songs" like "Without the Communist Party, there is no New China," and study Chinese language and history. They were told that the indigenous sheep-herding Central Asian people of Xinjiang were backward and yoked by slavery before they were "liberated" by the Communist Party in the 1950s.
Before meals of vegetable soup and buns, the inmates would be ordered to chant: "Thank the Party! Thank the Motherland! Thank President Xi!"
If you read the article, you will see that Bekali and all the Muslims being held were 100% innocent of any wrongdoing.
Of course.
Exit question: Do you think a program of repetition and self-criticism like this, modified to teach Islamists the joys of capitalism and Western freedoms, could work in America and Europe on radical Muslims?
