China using conversion therapy to turn radical Muslims into happy communists

"The psychological pressure is enormous, when you have to criticize yourself, denounce your thinking – your own ethnic group," said Bekali, who broke down in tears as he described the camp[.] ... Detainees who most vigorously criticize the people and things they love are rewarded[.] ...

Internees would wake up together before dawn, sing the Chinese national anthem, and raise the Chinese flag at 7:30 a.m. They gathered back inside large classrooms to learn "red songs" like "Without the Communist Party, there is no New China," and study Chinese language and history. They were told that the indigenous sheep-herding Central Asian people of Xinjiang were backward and yoked by slavery before they were "liberated" by the Communist Party in the 1950s.

Before meals of vegetable soup and buns, the inmates would be ordered to chant: "Thank the Party! Thank the Motherland! Thank President Xi!"