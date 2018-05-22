Obama Democrats in a panic about the Kanye West defection

Now we have a report of President Obama making phone pleas to other rap stars, such as Jay-Z, the rapper husband of one of his favorites, Beyoncé, asking him to urge other hip-hop artists not to visit President Trump in the White House.

Like the border guards of the Berlin Wall, Democrats seem to be in a panic about the defection of rap superstar Kanye West from their side of the impregnable wall.

Apparently, they can't afford to lose anyone. Too much propaganda value at stake. And so, like the socialists of Berlin, with their shoot-to-kill policy for anyone dreaming to live in freedom and making a run for it, they're trying to stop them.

According to InfoWars, which cited but can't confirm a GOP operative's claim:

Former President Barack Obama has reportedly asked Jay-Z to encourage other hip hop artists not to meet with Donald Trump following the firestorm of publicity over Kanye West. The claim is being made by pro-Trump activist Josh Cornett, who tweeted, "Sources are confirming that former President Barack Obama has called Jay-Z several times over the past month pleading with Jay-Z to discourage fellow Hip Hop artists from meeting with President Trump."

OK, so it could be fake news. But if this is true, it looks like an amazingly desperate schoolgirl's stunt. Just the whole spectacle of a president of the United States getting on the telephone and pleading with rap stars – rap stars! – to not go see President Trump in the very White House he once occupied signals panic from the left.

That would go back to Kanye West's dangerous defection from Democrats based on his admiration for President Trump, which drew many young black voters to the Republicans, as I wrote about here.

The next question is what they're going to do about the ones who get away. Shoot them? In the full socialist tradition? In the tradition of Democratic slave-catchers? One wonders. Perhaps the question should be asked of the president, Jay-Z, or any rapper who gets a phone call from Jay-Z.

If the GOP operative isn't just blowing smoke, what it means is that Kanye's defection is really bad for them, President Trump's appeal is quite real, and they are expecting an avalanche of black defections from their party plantation if even just a few go forward.

Already there are signs of it out there. Young black men are leaving the Democrats by the thousands, the gate opened for them by the independent-minded rap superstar who makes up his own mind about what makes sense to him, along with his female sidekick, Candace Owens, who brings intellectual firepower.

Oh, the terror! No wonder they are acting like the little gray men with ashen complexions, socialist lapel buttons, and big guns behind the razor wire as the snow blows at Checkpoint Charlie.

This should remind others thinking of defecting that maybe this is a good thing.