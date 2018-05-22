Apple's shiny new 'spaceship' headquarters becomes a hostage to tax-greedy city of Cupertino

The nearly $2 million in Apple sales tax that Cupertino will now get to keep its hands on is only a small part of a list of goodies that the company's presence provides the town every year, said analyst Tim Bajarin with Creative Strategies.

When Apple sought approval of its plans to build a massive 2.8-million-square-foot "spaceship" headquarters in 2013, it made a deal that included giving up a $2-million-a-year tax break from the City of Cupertino. In the words of the San Jose Mercury-News back then:

"Apple pours money back into the Cupertino economy in a lot of ways," he said. "And many of the city's other businesses also gain from Apple and its employees being there and taking advantage of the city's stores and restaurants. So while this extra money is certainly nice, Cupertino already benefits a great deal from having Apple in town."

But the tax man (and woman) never has enough money. And now that the Apple spaceship has landed and is open for business, at an estimated $5-billion cost, greed is in the air. That architectural landmark, purposefully built for Apple (and difficult to rent out as commercial office space owing to scale, access, and design issues), is in effect a hostage. Taking a cue from Seattle's imposition of an employee tax levy on big corporations and similar head count taxes in other Bay Area cities, Cupertino smells money.

Wendy Lee reports in the San Francisco Chronicle:

Cupertino is exploring a tax on Apple and other companies based on the size of their workforce. The tax would probably be structured similar to a proposal in Mountain View, said David Brandt, Cupertino's city manager. Cupertino has paid a firm to begin polling residents about the tax and how any revenue from it should be spent, Brandt said. Apple did not immediately return a request for comment. The company has more than 25,000 employees in the Bay Area. Specific numbers for Cupertino – where it is by far the largest employer – were unavailable. ... Mountain View is considering a head-count tax that could raise $10 million – of which Google would pay about half – under one scenario. The city could use the revenue for transportation or housing.

If I were Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, I would immediately propose an amendment to the state constitution outlawing head count taxes on corporations, and let Apple, Amazon, Google, and every other successful corporation in America know how much Texas would appreciate having all those jobs.

Gangsters and governments both prey on the successful and demand a "taste."