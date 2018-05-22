Bombshell: More Obama admin spies attempted to insert selves into Trump campaign

Last night, Michael Caputo, the former Trump campaign aide that has been forced to sell his house to pay legal bills arising out of the Mueller probe, let slip a bombshell: he was approached by at least one other government informant that was attempting to be planted into the campaign. Appearing on the Ingraham Angle along with Carter Page, he made the stunning charge 8 minutes into the interview embedded below:

Chuck Ross, who already deserves a Pultizer for his incredible reporting on the Obama administration spy ring, spotted the revelation:

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact,” Caputo said on “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham. “This informant, this person [who] they tried to plant into the campaign … he’s not the only person who came at the campaign. And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came at the campaign.” “I know because they came at me. And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”

The eye-opening disclosure came at the end of a highly informative discussion with Cater Page about his interactions with Stefan Halper, the informant already believed to have pumped members of the campaign for information. For some reason, after identifying Halper by name on air, Fox News has reverted to the practice of keeping his name secret, at least for the moment. Halper evidently was quite a charmer, accrding to Carter Page. Yet, Halper also is believed to have planted with George Papadopoulos (whom he also paid $3000 for a “research paper”) the information about Russia having hacked DNC emails, which information Papadopoulos then revealed to Australia’s ambassador to Great Britain (called the “high commissioner” among Commonwealth countries), who, then fed it to the FBI to justify the FISA warrant.

Up until the revelations of spies (or “informants” as the New York Times and other anti-Trumpers call them) worming their way into the Trump campaign, it was fiendishly complex explaining to members of the general public what went on. But everyone understands the words spy, secret agent, and informant.

The revelation that the Obama administration security apparatus was spying on the Trump campaign is easy to understand and outrageous on its face.

Right now, members of the Trump campaign are thinking back and remembering people who approached them in a friendly way, seeking information or maybe access to the campaign as a volunteer at an expert level. No doubt, many if not most -- or potentially all -- will be innocent encounters. But maybe some of them were acting upon instructions from not just the FBI but whatever other agencies Caputo had in mind.

Tick, tick, tick….