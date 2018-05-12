Maxine Waters resents 'Making America Great Again'

Maxine Waters is up to her usual windiness, talking over her allotted time, talking out of turn, demonstrating what childish petulance looks like, making all legislation revolve around race, and generally making a nuisance of herself by ignoring the rules. So she showed in a recent appearance on the House floor at a House Financial Services Committee, retorting to a brief, broad statement by a Texas representative, Rep. Mike Kelly, who apparently wanted to get a debate about car loans back on a productive track and telling the committee chairman: You did not interrupt [Kelly] when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination. I resent that, and I resent the talk about making America great again.

It's certainly not the first time it's happened – even lefties repeatedly are forced to tell the long-winded one to shut up. Here is the full video of Waters yelling. Waters resents talk about making America great again? That's real interesting. So she doesn't have an alternative view about what constitutes making America great again, as many leftists do; she just doesn't want it to happen. It shows a tremendous self-centeredness, to say the least. She's not an advocate of the future of her own country, in other words, she just wants the country to focus on race, and not in a way that will mean any situation improves. She's just doing it as a permanent means of keeping the racial grievance-mongering going. That's what she was elected on, and she will continue that line because it's the source of her power. It's an appalling sort of hypocrisy, given that she refuses to live in her own black south central Los Angeles district and opts for one of the tonier neighborhoods of Los Angeles, given the massive bank fortune she made, on, you guessed it, all those racists in the banking industry. Good thing we have idiots like this on the Democratic side. Any questions as to why the great blue wave is turning into a red tide? Image credit: Majunznk via Flickr, Creative Commons SA 2.0.