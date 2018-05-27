In Ireland, St. Patrick weeps

How did it happen? Apparently, the pro-abortion side won by bringing up hard-case anecdotes , in the Lady Diana-style of the region, appealing to emotion - a tactic that won, and now opens the floodgates to abortion on demand. The pro-life groups tried to appeal to soft emotions, too, saying their cause was about 'loving both' mother and child, which didn't work apparently because it was so vague and monotonous . There wasn't really much about abortion being the taking of a life with all its hard-to-look-at implications from what I can tell.

Ireland's stunning vote to amend its constitution to end equal protections for the born and unborn, opening the gate to abortion on demand, pretty well ends its exceptionalism among nations and makes it just another European Union state with that organization's rootless values. It's sad, because it really does represent a repudiation of the country's founding values, which are above all derived from its ties to the Catholic Church. The latter seems to have failed, and done so by failing to stand up for its values.

Another problem seems to have been the laws as they existed - the hard cases who needed some kind of exceptional abortion often had to go through a lot of government approvals and paperwork, which is hard to deal with in emotion-charged situations, and the law had punishment for those who did have abortions, something that from a pragmatic perspective, would have been better to target to providers.

The ground seemed primed, too. The public had already voted in favor of gay marriage in 2011, and abortion in its own way was already legal for the Irish, given that anyone who wanted one could just fly to the U.K. to get one. If marriage was no longer sacred to the Irish, well, who's surprised that life itself wasn't, either? Values were changing.

The tragedy here is that this abortion referendum now ends Ireland's uniqueness as a nation because it has now embraced secular values. Once upon a time, Ireland, whose monks once saved civilization, really was an exceptional place. Its founder, the courageous St. Patrick, a young Roman Briton who had been kidnapped by Irish pirates around 300 A.D. and had been held for years until he was led by an angel in a dream to escape, returned to the island as Archbishop St. Patrick, faced down the oppressive Druids, college-type politically correct intellectuals who ran a hellhole, and then converted the country to the beautiful place full of lovely people that it eventually became.

Unlike almost any other nation, Ireland had the Catholic Church, the nation was absolutely founded upon it and Irish influence the world over, including in the U.S., has almost always had a considerable nexus in its founding Church. But the Church seems to have become a ghost of itself, both rejected by the people, and seemingly rejecting of itself, which a truly astonishing development.

A couple of Church scandals in the country seem to have had a truly corrosive effect - the bishops excused the perverts in the ranks, creating scandal and multiplying victims, and a program to help unwed mothers, called the Magdalene Laundries amounted to some sort of slavery. It is understandable that many in the Irish flock turned away from the Church after events such as that, and it's very unfortunate - it shows the trauma such scandals gave, given the long heritage that in effect was rejected.

But the weakness of the Church itself, in its failure to stand up for its values - St. Patrick's values - is disturbing, too.

Look at these statements from Vatican News:

Meanwhile, the archbishop of Armagh, who leads Ireland, did speak out, according to Vatican News, apparently very late in the game. His sentiment is generally correct, and he urges the Irish to reject the referendum, but he's not all that fiery about it:

The archbishop described the vote as a “watershed and historic moment” as people are asked for the first time in Ireland, by referendum, “to discuss the equality of all human life”. He notes that the 8th amendment under review is a declaration of equality of life between the life of a woman and her unborn child, “both lives being precious, in need of protection, love, and the support of society and its laws”. He said the Supreme Court has warned that “removal of this protection will leave the unborn child with no constitutional rights, which is a huge step”.

Huge step? How about huge wrong? The moral appeal seems to be not all that obvious. Perhaps that's his personality, but it obviously shows a Church on its backfoot. The left ran circles around such a sterile argument, and got away with calling abortion absurdities such as 'women's health.'

America magazine, a leftwing Jesuit publication and prominent in the Catholic press, says the Church was downright quiet:

A notably muted voice during the debate leading up to the referendum has been that of the Catholic Church in Ireland. Perhaps still smarting over the success of a referendum to approve same-sex marriage in 2015 by an almost 2 to 1 margin and with its moral authority weakened by years of revelations about the sexual abuse of children by its clergy, the Irish church, many say, has taken a low-profile role on the vote. “I think the church has decided to take something of a back seat because they feel it’s better left to the laity,” said Mary Kenny, an Irish journalist and a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement, as well as author of Goodbye to Catholic Ireland.

Not exactly shepherds, it seems. The Vatican didn't do much either. Here is one statement from a leading Vatican intellectual, correct in thinking but detached and full of theology-speak, which doesn't exactly reach people where they are:

Father Jukovic was addressing one of the agenda items of the May 21-26 meeting, specifically a global strategy for the health of women, children and adolescents. The Vatican delegation “shares many of the concerns and observations” in the W.H.O. director-general’s report, he said, including: the importance of universal health coverage; improving specific data on health; ending violence against women and children; and revising child health policies and programs so they cover individuals from infancy to 18 years of age. However, he said, the Vatican delegation had serious concerns about the inclusion of an item “on so-called ‘safe abortion’ in this report and in the global strategy in general.” “The Holy See does not consider abortion or abortion services to be a dimension of reproductive health or reproductive health care,” Archbishop Jurkovic said.

A dimension of reproductive health? How about the Vatican considers abortion killing? Apparently that kind of language is too strong for the Vatican these days.

The Pope did hold a mass in February to urge an end to abortion. Fine and dandy, but it predated the vote by several months, meaning, it was easily forgotten. Worse still, given who Pope Francis is, the man who takes it to the people, the Pope might have been effective had he been on the ground in Ireland, urging people to think about what they were voting for. He could have done that pretty well. But there was no sign of him, possibly due to his health, but quite possibly also because he didn't want to annoy the left. Instead, what we heard at the time of the vote was basically just silence. It signals that apparently, the Church and even the Pope is so defensive about what it believes it's afraid to say anything, perhaps out of fear it will lose what little support it has left now.

What a sad, sad specter this is in a place like Ireland.

Image credit: Albert Bridge, via Geograph // Creative Commons SA 2.0