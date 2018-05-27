« TSA must pay $ 1 million to whistleblowers it retaliated against | Marjory Stoneman Douglas revelation »
May 27, 2018

Did you know that President Trump stood on concrete in the hot sun and shook the hand of every single Naval Academy graduate?

By Thomas Lifson

I am a fairly avid consumer of political news, and I watched the live coverage of President Trump’s address to the Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony. (If you happened to miss the inspiring speech, Rick Moran’s coverage of it was excellent. But Rick and I, and probably you, did not hear about the fact that the President of the United States, a 71 year old man, stood in the Maryland sun and heat, wearing a suit jacket, and took the time to shake the hand and thank every single one of the 1,191 graduates. I learned of this via Glenn Reynolds and The Newly Press.

It was not exactly a secret, yet got little play in the media. You can see the entire process, speedy up, in this tweet:

These new Naval Officers and Marines will remember the gesture for the rest of their lives. I don’t recall President Obama doing anything similar, and as Twitter commenters pointed out:

 

 