Dems harassing Gina Haspel: Virtue-signaling bullies

The Senate Intelligence Committee held its confirmation hearing on Gina Haspel on Wednesday. As usual, the Democrats on the committee behaved badly, like the virtue-signaling bullies they are. Like all leftists, they profess to care equally for known terrorists like Khalid Sheikh Mohammed -- the mastermind of 9/11 that took the lives of nearly three thousand people that day and many, many more deaths of the first responders in the ensuing years -- and law-abiding agents of our own intelligence agencies. Screen grab from CBS News These Democrats, like Jack Reed, Mark Warner and Kamala Harris, think the American people agree with them, that terrorists should never be interrogated using "enhanced techniques, " like waterboarding. KSM was waterboarded numerous times. It did not hurt or kill. He knew it would not hurt or kill him. He eventually gave up crucial information. To suggest the use of this particular procedure is on the same moral plane as what John McCain and his fellow POWs suffered at the Hanoi Hilton is beyond ludicrous. It is as though these Democrats cannot differentiate between good and evil. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the personification of pure evil. Kamala Harris, Mark Warner and Jack Reed mercilessly badgered Ms. Haspel as though she had personally tortured John McCain or had personally beheaded someone the way that KSM beheaded Daniel Pearl on a video that went viral.

These Democrats are a mystery. Do they actually think that a majority of Americans think as they do? That we do not know the difference between right and wrong, good and evil? This is why Donald Trump won the election. Today's left is as clueless as clueless gets. They seem to believe that there is a moral equivalency between hard-core terrorists and CIA agents whose job it is to prevent further attacks. There is not. Who are these smug, condescending, self-righteous senators who so casually malign Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the CIA including of course the aftermath of 9/11? What has any one of them ever done that comes close to the service Ms. Haspel has given her country? Not one thing. They are shallow, self-promoting parvenus who are so enamored of the sound of their own voices they cannot discern how ridiculous they sound to the rest of us. The CIA did do extraordinary work after 9/11. Haspel herself was not the author of the "enhanced interrogation techniques" for which she is now being treated like a criminal. What is pathetic is that to answer the question honestly "Do you believe those techniques were immoral (or moral)" would be to indict herself. Of course it was moral. She knows it, believes it, as do millions upon millions of other Americans who for years lived in fear of Al Qaeda and their next attack on the homeland. The men and women who volunteer to serve in our military know it. But the tyranny of political correctness combined with the moral relativism of the Left has rendered honest dialogue a risky business, even when life and death issues are the subject. KSM killed thousands of people, but they think we should be worried about how he was treated once captured! Any woman who has survived and been promoted in the Agency for thirty-three years is some kind of heroine; and few of us had ever heard her name before Trump chose her to head the CIA. She has the absolute respect of her colleagues, which should be enough for the same crowd that gave the criminally odious John Brennan a quick pass. He endured nothing like the committee put Haspel through on Wednesday. And now we know that he is the head of the snake that set out to take Trump down both before and after the election by wholly illegal means. One should not be overly optimistic but it seems there is an awakening upon us. The American people have perhaps grown very weary of the professional politicians who presume to be our betters, the Kamala Harrises of the DC establishment who feel so entitled to besmirch people like Gina Haspel. They revel in their ability do so, in public and on television. Like Diane Feinstein, Hillary Clinton and Harris's predecessor Barbara Boxer, Harris is a gotcha gal. These are the worst representatives of women in power. Haspel is the best. If, as it seems, Americans are waking up to the wholesale contempt our self-appointed elites have for us all, Kamala Harris will never be President. She should never have been elected as Senator. She is the worst of what the feminist movement produced, the worst of what women in power so often become.