Ambassador Grenell's first day on the job in Germany

The newly appointed American ambassador to Germany is Richard Grenell. His first day on the job was Tuesday, the day President Trump announced America's withdrawal from the Obama-Iran nuclear deal. It was something.

When the dust settles, the end result will probably be as German public TV ZDF commentator Wulf Schmiese predicts: "Their dealing[s] with the U.S. are too valuable to them" not to comply .

The reaction was fast and furious. Many German politicians were in high dudgeon, saying they say they don't like being lectured to. As for German firms, they do a reported $3.5 billion's worth of business with Iran. Some are talking defiance, while others have been expecting the reimposition of sanctions and have been reducing their Iranian footprint accordingly.

As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.

Taking his cue directly from a White House talking points and fact sheet, Ambassador Grenell tweeted:

As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 8, 2018

Image: Jim Trodel via Flickr.