Democrats and their faith in negativity

Name an American construct and the left will immediately drape it in negative energy. Consider the right to vote. The Democrats will promptly speak of voter suppression and eccentrically claim that blacks are confused about where to get an identification card. There is a video in which a fellow asks people in a largely black community where the closest DMV is; everybody knew the answer and offered directions. These people laughed at the notion that they could not get an ID.

Yet, Blacks have put their faith in a Democratic Party that has no faith in them. From some angles it appears that the Democratic Party has broken up black families, jammed good people into hopeless ghettos and saddled citizens with grossly underperforming schools of no choice. All of this serves to perpetuate the negativity that Democrats need to maintain control of these communities. It is obvious the Democratic Party has no faith in the black community. They also have no faith in any of their fellow citizens. Democrats place great faith in the conclusion that Republicans are racist. That Republicans want black children to starve. That Republicans don't want black people voting. These negative notions have become an article of faith to many Democrats. Their conclusion makes a poor statement about the character of the left; they have no faith in other people. They have no faith in anything. Americans should not be led by those who lack faith in them. Our whole system was designed to serve those who desire freedom and resolve to employ that freedom wisely. Democrats believe the average black person will get confused while going to the local DMV and a corollary would suggest that the same average black person will get confused while navigating their way through a ballot. Faith in a negative power leads to hopelessness. Democrats do not possess a faith that is positive. Therefore they cannot build a perspective based upon the additive characteristics most citizens of conservative political persuasion possess. Democrats rely upon casting a wide net of can’t dos, can’t says, and can’t thinks. Conservatives have faith in fellow citizens. They allow Kanye West his own path; they allow everybody their own path. The negative aura that surrounds the Democratic Party is a suffocating atmosphere that robs the soul of joy and hope. We are astonished they manage to survive in such a toxic bubble.