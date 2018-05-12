Clinton Foundation back to the trough with fundraiser event in NY

Grifters gotta grift. It's a simple as that. Even when there's no influence left to peddle. The Clinton Foundation, which Charles Ortel correctly calls "the biggest charity fraud ever," has invited supporters to a May 24 charity "event" in New York City, at which the cheapest seats will go for $2,500 and the "premium" package will cost $100K for a table. In addition to banquet chicken, fish, or steak, attendees will be treated to appearances by a reggae singer calling himself Shaggy and a former rock star, ex-Police frontman Sting. With no prospect of receiving favorable treatment from an officeholder named Clinton, how many people will respond? We shall see. But my guess is that Hillary is bidding for a good turnout by trashing President Trump every chance she gets (including overseas on her current tour of Australia), thereby claiming a title as leader of the #Resistance. An additional lure may be the chance to see Hillary's back brace peeking out from the overcoat and giant scarf outfits she has been favoring of late.

An interesting aspect of the event is the prominence afforded to Chelsea: The U.K. Daily Mail notes that the new book by Amy Chozick, the New York Times reporter who covered Hillary's campaign: ... "claimed Hillary's aides referred to money sent to the foundation as Chelsea's 'nest egg'." ... In her new book, Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling, New York Times journalist Amy Chozick does not say if the nest egg comment from one aide was a joke, though it appears to be a snarky comment referring to the foundation's history of controversy. The Daily Mail also reports that in the run-up to her presidential campaign, the Clinton Foundation took on a cool quarter of a billion dollars. Yet: Fox News last year reported that the Clinton Global Initiative – part of the charity – was letting 22 staff members go, which many thought augured the organization's end. The quality of the work done by Charles Ortel, who has examined virtually every public filing by the Clinton charities, is so high that prosecutions are inevitable, especially now that New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman, a close Clinton ally, has been forced out of office. Many of the infractions that Ortel has documented related to fraudulent or misleading filings with New York State authorities. Others are sure to catch the attention of federal officials and congressional oversight officials, should nothing be done. The fundraiser may be useful to pay for legal fees that lie ahead for the Clinton charities.