Is Hillary Turning into Quasimodo?

But she took the road less traveled, and has provided us with an unending examples of the reasons why we chose Donald Trump over her. She fell. She slipped. She broke her wrist. She broke her foot. She lied about how those happened. And as icing on the cake, she asked “What Happened?” in a book that demonstrated a complete lack of insight. We shouldn't be surprised. After all, she's a true narcissist.

When Hillary Clinton lost her bid to become President, I thought she'd realize that her time was over and that she should enjoy her sunset years with her family and friends. Little did I expect that she'd embark on a second career by making herself into the object of continuing ridicule.

If she has Parkinson's Disease, as I have proposed, all of this is magnified by a declining ability to reason. The Wikileaks emails discussed medication searches, "terrible decision making," and not being in the right "head space." America dodged a lot of bullets by not electing someone who demonstrates the decision-making ability of a random number generator.

This week the Guardian published a set of pictures that have the Twitterverse in overdrive. Hillary was photographed with an obvious "something" pushing her coat upward near her shoulders. Then, as if she really wanted us to ask, "What's up?", she's wearing a heavy coat in warm weather when everyone else is in shirtsleeves. What's she hiding?

Flashback time! Remember that during the campaign people were posting pictures of a wrinkle in Hillary's outfit, claiming that it was a catheter of some sort? Every momentary odd gesture was a sign of some immediately lethal disease. And after the election, I got lots of emails suggesting that Hillary has Kuru.

Let me deep-six that one immediately. Kuru is a prion-type disease that looks a lot like Kreutzfeld-Jacob -- that is, Mad Cow -- Disease. It is a rapidly progressive neurological disease isolated to the Fore tribe in New Guinea who participated in ritual cannibalism. Since Hillary was obviously involved in a child sacrifice cult, she had to have Kuru.

Give me a break! The child sacrifice nonsense came out of the infamous "Pizzagate" hoax and a leaked email from John Podesta that talked about "spirit cooking." Even if the hoax was true, Hillary's supposed "Kuru" isn't. Kuru was in major decline since the 1960s, with the last known case in 2005. That case probably manifested late due to Kuru's very long incubation period. Of particular importance, Kuru is uniformly fatal within two years of symptom onset. Hillary has demonstrated signs for a lot longer than that.

But Hillary just refuses to pick up her toys and go home. This week she declared her intention to be "very active in this coming election." I say, "Go for it! The more we see of Hillary Clinton stumping for Democrats, the more we will see Republicans winning. But I digress.

Like all of my work on Hillary's illness, I must rely on careful deduction, since she's deliberately hiding what we want to know. Most of our work is already done, since in my blog I've detailed for almost two years a long litany of evidence that she has Parkinson's Disease. All we need to show is that the newest evidence is further confirmation of what we've already put together.

The first fact is that Hillary has not released information regarding either an injury or surgery. Thus, whatever we find is related to a medical condition.

Next, as astute students of the obvious, we see the ridge near her shoulders on the back of her coat. Obviously, there is something rigid pushing outward. The only rational assessment here is that she is wearing a rigid back brace. Nothing else that she would wear will make that kind of a ridge. Also, she's leaning slightly forward. If she was not, the ridge would be far less obvious.

But that's not the only thing. If we compare photos from the last couple of years, we see that she's suddenly a lot thicker from front to back. When we look at women wearing body armor, we see the same effect. A back brace will make a person thicker from front to back. And when body armor or a brace is worn, there is a loss of the normal frontal body contours that we expect when looking at a woman.