At mid-terms, Republicans must pin down weaselly Democrats on Obamacare

Democrats are acting squirrelly about the nightmare of Obamacare. The ones running for office in the coming mid-terms are employing a uniformly gray policy of vagueness concerning health care and the much-detested Affordable Care Act, which has slashed choices, raised costs, destroyed privacy, and generally lowered the quality of life for consumers stuck in that market.

Here’s Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema with an example of how Democrats will be talking about health care in the midterms: vaguely. Her language: In an ad released yesterday, she talked about the need for “affordable” health care with the “lowest cost prescriptions.” She also says she wants to “fix what’s broken in the system, not go back to when Arizonans had no say about their health coverage.” Between the lines: You can reasonably read “fix what’s broken” and “not go back” as an anti-repeal message. Beyond that, it doesn’t offer much of a road map. The real test is whether she and other Democrats will get more specific when they have Republican opponents.

These ads, with this vague "narrative," pretty well stretches across the spectrum of Democrats running for office. It's not just the candidate cited in the Axios report, it's pretty much all of them, including the ones advertising non-stop with someone's big bucks on television stations I can see here in San Diego.

They're like cookie-cutter people, each one as vague as the next, and all of them taking orders from some Democratic Party central planner who's decided that the way to get a great blue wave is to not let voters in on what they have planned for us. Democrats would have you think they've got a cloudy, gooey goodness about themselves concerning health care, yet don't want to tell us anything about what that might mean. And like all Democrats, these Democrats running don't want to admit how good Obamacare is for them and their cronies, even as consumers suffer.

So they go vague, vague, vague on all their great ideas for handling and controlling our health care.

This presents an opportunity for Republicans to make an issue of what is essentially cowardice coupled with a nasty will to control us more. Republicans running against these poi-faced Democrats who don't want to tell us what they have in mind should be slammed by their Republican rivals for their sneaky attempt to pull a fast one over on us.

Democrats will argue that they have huge divisions among themselves about what they want for health care, with some of their socialists favoring the nightmare of Obamacare, while others, such as this rabid lunatic barnstorming around and making a name for himself here, favoring full-blown single payer, same as the Soviet Union had. In addition, many are running in red states and thus, have many voters whose votes they want from among Republicans, so they especially don't want to say what they intend to do if they win.

Yet another factor is worth noting in a second item from Axios: Democratic voters are much more energized about the matter of health care than Republicans. Some still imagine a Better World through the continuously failed model of socialism, while others have fantasies of buying off the lower middle class through subsidies into dependency. It's quite a jumble given the different agendas yet this blob can be broken up by forcing Democrats to come clean about what they intend to do about health care.

The whole phenomenon is a glaring pad of soft soggy weakness Republicans should absolutely lance with ferocity, actually. Democrats should be forced to come out with what they really want, what horrors they intend to inflict on us in health care. Once pinned down, voters should solidly reject them and their blue wave after finding out the truth about what they have in store for us.