McCain reveals that Obama called him to thanks for killing Obamacare repeal

In a copy of his forthcoming book, “The Restless Wave,” obtained by the Daily Beast , McCain said he appreciated the call from Obama. The two ran against each other in the 2008 presidential election.

As he unburdens himself from the cares and bonds of a lifetime, and never will face Arizona voters again, Senator John McCain is letting it all hang out. In his forthcoming final book, which may sell more copies to Democrats than to Republicans, he reveals a friendship of sorts. Caitlin Yilek writes in The Daily Caller :

If only the senator had been this candid before facing the voters.

“He [Obama] hadn’t called to lobby me before the vote, which I had appreciated. He had last called me not long after the November election, during the transition to the Trump administration, to congratulate me on my reelection. He added that he was counting on me to be an outspoken and independent voice for the causes I believed in as I had been during his presidency. I thanked him, and said I would try to be.”

The excerpts reveal an admiration for Obama’s style:, after noting that he did not respond positively to President Trump’s efforts to lobby him to vote for repeal:

“Among the people who called to thank me was President Obama,” McCain writes. “I appreciated the call, but, as I said, my purpose hadn’t been to preserve his signature accomplishment but to insist on a better alternative, and to give the Senate an opportunity to work together to find one.”

