Wow! Must-see evisceration of Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller investigation
Sean Hannity's timing and choice of guests last night could not have been better. Combine Alan Dershowitz, the liberal with principles, and Joe diGenova, the principled foe of government abuse, to discuss the ex post facto secret memo from Rod Rosenstein expanding Mueller's investigation, and you get intelligent fireworks that shed a lot of light.
This is one video that pays huge dividends for the eight minutes you invest in it.
Hat Tip: Conservative Treehouse
