Why are African art museums racist against blacks?

Using that standard, I was surprised to find that the world of African Art is inherently racist . It turns out that most curators of African Art are white. That means that museums, which hire curators, are racist.

Liberals tell us that wherever there is a racial disparity, there is racism. If an employer doesn't have enough blacks to match the population, the employer is racist. If a school doesn't have enough black students, the school is racist. If minorities don't score as well on a test, the test is racist.

A recent decision by the Brooklyn Museum to hire a white person as an African art consulting curator has prompted opposition on social media and from an anti-gentrification activist group that argues the selection perpetuated “ongoing legacies of oppression.” In response to a letter from the group that stated its concerns, Anne Pasternak, the director of the Brooklyn Museum, said in a statement on Friday that the museum “unequivocally” stood by its selection of Kristen Windmuller-Luna for the position. Dr. Windmuller-Luna, 31, has Ph.D. and M.A. degrees from Princeton, and a bachelor’s degree in the history of art from Yale. In its letter earlier this week, the activist group Decolonize This Placecalled the museum’s selection of Dr. Windmuller-Luna “tone-deaf” and said that “no matter how one parses it, the appointment is simply not a good look in this day and age.” The group said the appointment was not a surprise, though, citing “pervasive structures of white supremacy in the art field.”

Right on, brothers! So Windmuller-Luna has a Ph.D and an M.A.--these are white qualifications. But what are her political qualifications? What is her degree of political consciousness? How many drops of black blood, if any, does she have? From the looks of the photo below, not many!

Kristen Windmiller-Luna / Credit: The Brooklyn Museum

Above, a photo of Dr. Windmuller-Luna. Do you think they hired the whitest person they could find? It's an insult to black people everywhere!

Marla C. Berns, a director at the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, which highlights art and material culture from Africa, among other regions, said on Friday that there were not a lot of curators and academics of African-American or African descent who specialized in African arts.

And whose fault is that? The universities!

Blacks are equally qualified to curate Black art objects as White people (if not superior!). Blacks are equally interested in curating Black art objects as White people (if not more so!). Therefore, if there are fewer Black art graduates, then the inescapable conclusion is that universities which offer art degrees are racist. When will places like Yale and Princeton be investigated for this? For how many years have they have been turning away qualified black applicants to perpetuate "pervasive structures of white supremacy in the art field"?

And when will museums be called to task for stocking their collections primarily with the works of white artists? Just look at all the artists who are featured in museums:

Van Gogh? White!

Monet? White!

Picasso? White!

Bob Ross? White!

Why is there a systematic effort to exclude the most famous black painters from the 17th, 18th, and 19th century? Where are the oil paintings of Zimbabwe, the frescos of Somalia, or the tapestries of Tanzania? All missing!

It's racism!

And what's saddest about all of this is that the targets of liberal ire are liberals.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.