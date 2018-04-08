Obama's legacy continues to haunt Syrian civilians

On April 6, 2018 however, Syrian-Iranian alliance forces resumed bombing Douma city after negotiations were obstructed, as Russian-Syrian air forces carried out about 350 airstrikes over the course of two days while Syrian regime helicopters dropped no less than 120 barrel bombs. Approximately 180,000 civilians remain trapped in Douma city inside shelters and basements in light of an extremely dire situation on all fronts – medical, health, and food as there is no end in sight for the air and ground shelling. On April 7, 2018, Syrian regime forces carried out two air chemical attacks in northern Douma city within three hours. The first attack was at 16:00 near Sa’da bakery building in Omar ben al Khattab Street that resulted in 15 injuries. The second attack took place at approximately 19:30 near al Shuhada Square in Nu’man area and resulted in the killing of no less than 55 individuals, while 860 civilians were injured at least. Some paramedics and civil defense members reported severe symptoms on the injured, as all of the people who were affected suffered from acute dyspnea, while some suffered from conjunctivitis and miosis.

President Obama's cowardly chemical weapons policy in Syria is continuing to haunt civilians as a Syrian human rights group has accused the Assad regime of launching another chemical attack on innocents.

The current offensive centers on Eastern Ghouta outside of Damascus where rebels have been pinned down for several weeks trying to fight off attacks by Syrian-Iranian forces. The area has now been split into three sections and Syrian forces appear to be trying to reduce the city to rubble.

The US has called the chemical attack "horrifying":

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday reports of mass casualties from an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria, were "horrifying" and would demand an international response if confirmed. "These reports, if confirmed, are horrifying and demand an immediate response by the international community," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. Citing a history of chemical weapons use by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Nauert said Assad's government and its backer Russia needed to be held accountable and "any further attacks prevented immediately." "Russia, with its unwavering support for the regime ultimately bears responsibility for these brutal attacks," Nauert said. Russia dismissed reports of the deadly chemical attack in Douma, Interfax news service reported on Sunday, citing Russia's Ministry of Defense. "We decidedly refute this information," Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, was cited as saying.

You will recall that after the first reported chemical attacks on civilians by Syrian forces, President Obama drew his famous "red line" saying there would be consequences if Syria used WMD again. He made that threat without consulting his military leaders or state department. In the end, the threat ended up being as empty as Obama's suit.

Obama was bailed out of his dilemma when Russia graciously offered to remove Syrian chemical weapons and shut down production. Obama assured the American people that the Russians had completely disarmed Assad of chemical weapons.

But the attacks have continued, killing hundreds of civilians and maiming thousands more. This makes the Russians directly complicit in the attacks. Either they failed to remove all chemical weapons to begin with, or they knew that Assad still had a considerable stockpile. Either way, they are running diplomatic interference for Assad by denying these attacks.

With the caveat that this video doesn't really show much and that we should always judge statements and claims from either side in this war with a skeptical eye, you can decide for yourself if a chemical attack occurred or not.