Want to pay higher taxes? Vote Democrat

"Over 80 percent of the benefits go to the top 1 percent," Pelosi said of the GOP tax cuts. "Eighty-six million middle-class families will see a tax increase while they advertise it as a middle-class bill." ...

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the first one percent of the one percent in income House minority leader grandmother, is crisscrossing the country with her Repeal the Trump Tax tour, helping to elect Republicans – oh, whoops, Democrats – by promising to raise taxes if or when Democrats become the majority. Well, you can understand my mistake, because just about everyone wants to pay more taxes.

"One of our complaints about what they did with the tax bill is they did it in the dark of night with the speed of light," the California Democrat said. ... Pelosi's comments Wednesday comes after she said in February that Democrats would have to "replace and repeal" the GOP tax bill once retaking the House.

But surprisingly – or actually not – Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to pay more taxes. Back in December, prior to the end of the 2017 tax year, Nancy and her husband:

... took pains in late December to try to preserve tax breaks for two of her multi-million-dollar homes one last time before the new tax law kicked in. ... Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes. The new tax law limits the deduction to $10,000 and went into effect Jan. 1. Like many taxpayers with big property tax bills across the country, the Pelosis in late December prepaid the second half of their 2017-2018 property tax bills for their $7.2 million estate in San Francisco's tony Pacific Heights and Napa vineyard and residence worth more than $4 million, according to San Francisco city-county and Napa county property records. The couple paid the full annual property taxes on their luxury Washington Harbor condo on the Georgetown waterfront before the tax bill became law. Paying the taxes earlier than the 2018 bills require is a smart accounting move that could save the Pelosis tens of thousands of dollars. However, it also illustrates a Republican talking point about the tax bill: that the new law is eliminating tax breaks that primarily benefit the wealthy.

Those tax dollars she so cleverly escaped paying sure aren't chicken-feed "crumbs," as she derogatorily labeled the new tax savings for the average middle-class worker. They're more a daily multi-course lavish feast.

Did I mention that Democratic Nancy Pelosi and her husband are among the wealthiest of the wealthy? They are. Indeed, most of the richest members of Congress are Democrats, which is probably why they are so unhappy with the new tax law. It deprives them of many their tax breaks, especially if they represent high-tax states, which are also...wait for it...Democratic.

So, dear middle-class readers, if you want higher taxes, vote for the Democrats. The choice is yours.