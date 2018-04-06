Remember when you weren't supposed to make fun of an immigrant's accent?

Welcome to the brave new world, or whatever else you want to call it, that the left has built. Let me give you some examples: 1) Down in Texas, a white guy named Robert O'Rourke wants you to call him "Beto" because he needs to connect with South Texas voters. 2) Up in Massachusetts, a white woman wants you to believe she has Cherokee, or whatever, blood, because she needed to promote her minority status. 3) On nighttime TV, a comedian named Jimmy Kimmel cannot speak two sentences without taking a shot at President Trump, and now even his wife. For some time, Jimmy Kimmel's show is all about attacking President Trump. In my mind, it's okay for a comedian to attack the president of the U.S. I don't have to watch it if I don't like it. So I don't watch Kimmel.

On Monday, the White House held its 140th annual Easter Egg Roll. The event, hosted by Melania Trump, featured children adorably pushing eggs along the White House lawn. In a bizarre response, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel launched an attack on Melania Trump over the event. First he derided Melania as being uninvolved in the set-up of the event. "Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. There's no – she didn't dye eggs, she didn't fill baskets." Did Michelle Obama dye eggs or fill baskets? Where was Kimmel to question her efforts during the eight years of the Obama administration? Next, Kimmel mocked Melania Trump's accent. This type of anti-immigrant attack is only OK for leftists to make on people like Melania. Really, Kimmel? Is that the best that your comedy writers can do? We are watching what Trump Derangement Syndrome has done to people like Jimmy Kimmel. Once upon a time, we stayed up to watch the Johnny Carson monologue. It was funny because we didn't know what politician was going to get it tonight. We also knew that Carson would give it to both sides! Last, but not least, Kimmel and the liberals are violating their own principles. It wasn't long ago that they'd crucify anyone who made fun of an immigrant's accent. Can you imagine what a liberal like Kimmel would have said if one of us had mocked Secretary Madeleine Albright's accent? Where are the people defending the immigrant mocked on TV? Well, it does not count because she is married to Trump!