The 'car wash' in Brazil adding more detergent

This week, former president Luis Ignacio Lula got washed big time. This is via Babalu Blog :

Down in Brazil, there is something called "car wash" going on. It is the Brazilian "drain the swamp" movement!

Brazilian Justice decreed the freezing of the assets of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his institute, and one of his companies for the payment of a millionaire debt, confirmed his defense today. A court in Sao Paulo ordered to paralyze the assets of the former president, the Lula Institute, and the LILS company, in charge of conference management, to guarantee the payment of a debt of about 30 million reais (8.8 million dollars) with the state. The defense of Lula said in a statement that within the framework of the operation ”Lava Jato” the state wants to deny the former president “any possibility of defense by depriving him of his assets and resources to guarantee a tax debt that is still being discussed in the administrative sphere ” According to Lula’s lawyer, Cristiano Zanin Martins, “the former president does not have the values indicated in the document and the decision of the seizure was challenged by appeal.”

Where do we start?

First, let me scream out loud "YES" "YES" YES"!

Second, do most Brazilians know that leftist Lula owns companies in the millions of dollars? After all, this is a guy who ran for office from the left.

Third, the Brazilians are serious about their campaign to blow up the corruption. As my friend from Rio told me: "Ficou fora de controle" or something like "it's out of control".

Yes, corruption is out of control and it's time to do something about it, like the wonderfully named "car wash."

I think that I will cheer for Brazil in the next World Cup.

