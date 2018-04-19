Starbucks sets up re-education camps for baristas

Lemon's priceless response? "Can you do that in one afternoon?"

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson told CNN's Don Lemon he will close all 8,000 of the company's U.S. stores on May 29 for "mandatory training around unconscious bias, conscious inclusion and working to not only educate but sensitize every Starbucks partner to this issue."

Not likely, and that's just fine with the corporate shakedown artists.

Johnson, already on the defensive, assured Lemon that the May 29 employee re-education camp is only the beginning of Starbucks's "journey" into ensuring that "each and every person who walks in the door feels safe and welcome."

Toward that goal, the corporation has enlisted the help of executives from the Soros-funded left-wing think-tank Demos, the Equal Justice Initiative, the NAACP, and former A.G. Eric Holder.

A quick glance at the collaborators' online mission statements and soon managers and baristas will learn, in the name of economic and racial justice, to look the other way as loiterers, panhandlers, and homeless "people of color" take up residence in their stores.

After the brouhaha in Philadelphia last week, try telling anyone who comes through the door of Starbucks that he can't use the bathroom or squat at one of the tables without buying anything. The domestic terrorists, Black Lives Matter and Antifa, will be smashing windows, looting, and blocking entrances in no time.

Is the average national salary for baristas of $20,000 a year worth the stress of creating a safe space for deadbeats?

Starbucks's target audience of middle- and upper-income urbanites will also be affected by Johnson's re-education plans. Heck, Holder wouldn't even prosecute New Black Panthers threatening white voters with Billy clubs. Does the CEO really think Holder's "my people" expertise will be good for the company's loyal base or the bottom line?

How will customers react as they shell out big bucks for expensive drinks while employees cater to non-paying people turning their favorite coffee shop into a flop house?

Starbucks is being devoured by its insane ideology.

In a Kafkaesque betrayal of their own workers, CEO Johnson, along with his executive chairman, Howard Schultz, have aligned themselves with violent and radical riffraff strong-arming them into spending tens of millions of dollars to re-educate employees who have done nothing wrong.

In a CBS interview, Gayle King asked Schultz what the company would do for the two men arrested last week in Philadelphia. Schultz promised to support their interest in real estate and "provide them with an opportunity to be part of the company."

Perhaps he will offer the same encouragement to Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania organizer, Asa Khalif. The bullhorn-wielding Khalif showed up at the Philadelphia Starbucks with dozens of protesters in record time after the arrest video went viral.

Coincidentally, Khalif is also in real estate! His Facebook page lists him as the owner of Paasda Properties, and he told an interviewer he "works in real estate." Does Khalif know the two arrestees who claim to be real estate agents? Or the real estate businessman, Andrew Yaffe, who showed up later in the video?

Schultz and Johnson should hire a private investigator before they spend millions re-educating their employees.