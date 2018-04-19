A sanctuary within a sanctuary

Turnabout is fair play, and when the game of disregarding higher authority begins, the tumbling dominos ensue. Perhaps some clarity will manifest as to why this game from the left should never have been started. Perhaps the left will notice. Maybe the politicians who promote defiance of established law will detect that their absurdities may not be final, but instead initiate defiant chain reactions. Effingham County, in the heart of rural Illinois, has declared itself a sanctuary for gun owners. And why not?

The Chicago Tribune reports; The County Board on Monday passed the resolution on an 8-1 vote and directed employees not to enforce new Illinois laws that would "unconstitutionally restrict the Second Amendment. This comes as a breath of fresh air and welcome punctuation to the idiotic unconstitutional machinations of the left. Like nesting eggs, areas in California and now Illinois remain bound to the rule of law yet reside within larger political regions choosing to defy higher authority. Many municipalities in self-declared "sanctuary states" are standing up and adhering to the supremacy of federal law and constitutional guidelines. In today's world, this appears to be a revolutionary action. And indeed it is. The Second Amendment does not issue the right to bear arms; it ensures that the pre-existing right to do so shall not be infringed. The Ninth Amendment states, "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." For those who wish to parse the Second Amendment, and create interpretive doubt, I point you to the Ninth. More of this revolution, more of this defiance that serves to point the needle back to true North, is due. Fractured and splintered obedience regarding the Constitution has no good effects. A congruity must emanate throughout the country. When the laws of the nation are brushed aside to allow certain local politicians to temporarily bask in the warm glow of emotional approval, much more is lost than gained. The Effingham High School nickname is the "Flaming Hearts." I suspect that those who search for some offense in that moniker will not get much attention in Effingham County meetings. It's comforting to see people happy with how they have it and delighted to defend it. Hats off to those who stand up. More, please.