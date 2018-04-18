Whale-sized San Diego County joins anti-sanctuary lawsuit just as Jerry Brown declares them all 'lowlife'

The second-biggest county in California has now joined the growing revolt against Gov. Jerry Brown and his leftist statehouse cohorts who have declared California a "sanctuary state" and want the cities and counties to pay.

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) – San Diego County leaders voted on Tuesday to join the Trump administration's court challenge to a California law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, amid a conservative backlash to the so-called sanctuary movement. The Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors voted to direct the county attorney to file a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the administration's lawsuit at the first available opportunity, which is likely to be on appeal, board Chair Kristin Gaspar said. The 3-1 vote during a closed-door session, with one of the five supervisors absent, followed an hour-long packed public hearing on the matter. Outside, pro-sanctuary protesters peacefully picketed the meeting, carrying signs with slogans such as "Sanctuary Cities Make Us Safer," and "We Are All Immigrants."

This is a big one. Up until now, mostly small cities in Orange County next door and its county have declared their objections to the three sanctuary laws that prohibit law enforcement action against foreigners living in the U.S. illegally. Jerry Brown in Washington yesterday belittled the leaders of this growing revolt as "lowlife politicians" instead of elected representatives representing the will of their voters. Now a big beast has climbed aboard.

Brown's insults come off as those of someone getting desperate.

According to the local ABC affiliate, it most certainly was the San Diego County leaders acting on pressure from their voters. A county official told ABC10 News that the move was enacted after a mass protest from 800 constituents, demanding that federal law be honored. A county leader described it this way:

We're talking about hundreds of emails pouring in from all sides. But let us not forget, let's take the emotion out of this. We're talking about following the constitutional laws of our land.

Hundreds? Pouring in? Pouring? It makes sense, because illegals have flooded Southern California, bringing third-world skills and demanding first-world services, which is costly for counties. Counties are getting stuck with foreigners' medical bills, foreigners' jail costs, paying for foreigners' education, and other expenses, and there is no check or balance in it. Everything tilts to favor the interests of the illegals, who often bring crime, garbage, bills, protests, and ingratitude.

It also represents a trend: California has been ruled by a corrupt one-party state that runs itself in a way comparable only to Mexico in the 1970s. Now some cities and counties are reaching the end of their patience. More than a dozen cities have joined in this lawsuit for Jerry Brown to respect the laws of the land. It has the momentum of a wave now.

A measure to break up the state into three parts is now on the ballot, fueled by the anger many voters feel at Brown's tinpot dictator-style of rule, where they have no voice.

So much for the half-baked idea that California has no conservatives and everyone out here votes blue. In reality, the place has been manipulated politically to shut out all conservative voices, except in a few ignored pockets, such as county leadership positions, which are often Republican-controlled, as San Diego is. Orange County is, and even Los Angeles also has county leadership Republicans at least until Mike Antonovich retired. There's still a lot of Reagan country lurking in California. The San Diego County move shows that it remains real.