McCabe got the order to shut down Hillary investigation from...Obama?

Horowitz found that McCabe lacked candor in describing how he authorized his in-house FBI special counsel (not Mueller) to reveal the phone call to Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett. By doing so, McCabe confirmed there was an FBI investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

Rush Limbaugh on his April 19 show said the important news in the report of Inspector General Horowitz's report is the August 12, 2016 call to McCabe from the Obama DOJ regarding the Clinton Foundation investigation. Limbaugh believes that it was Sally Yates, of the Obama DOJ, who called McCabe to tell him they were "concerned" about the investigation.

Barrett was working on an article criticizing McCabe and the FBI on the basis that McCabe had shut down the investigation.

The Horowitz report discloses:

McCabe told the OIG that on August 12, 2016, he received a telephone call from PADAG regarding the FBI's handling of the CF Investigation about FBI agents taking overt steps in the CF Investigation during the presidential campaign (the "PADAG call"). McCabe said that PADAG expressed concerns. According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking "are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?" McCabe told us that the conversation was "very dramatic" and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high level Department official in his entire FBI career.

In federal-speak, "PADAG" means "Principal Associate Deputy General." "CF" means Clinton Foundation. "OIG" means Office of Inspector General.

It is not clear who was the PADAG on August 12 who made the call. Loretta Lynch was the attorney general. The critical fact is that McCabe understood the DOJ attorney to say the FBI had to "shut down" the Clinton Foundation because of the presidential election. You do not have to be an FBI agent to conclude that the Obama DOJ believed that the investigation of the Clinton Foundation would hurt Hillary's election bid.

While Mueller searches in vain for the nonexistent collusion and obstruction of justice by President Trump, there is clear evidence in the Horowitz report of obstruction of justice to interfere with the 2016 election by the Obama DOJ.

The media have been obsessed with covering the Comey book tour, Stormy Daniels, and the criminal referral of McCabe for "lack of candor."

But if McCabe is telling the truth that he received the phone call from the Obama DOJ, then that is clear evidence that the Obama DOJ tried to stop the investigation of the Clinton Foundation because it would damage Hillary's election bid.

McCabe's lack of candor about the August 12, 2016 phone call does not regard a contention that the phone call did not occur or the substance of the phone call. The lack of candor comes in regarding whether McCabe believed he had the authority to disclose the phone call to the WSJ reporter. To date, nobody from the Obama DOJ, such as Lynch and Yates, has denied the phone call. It is difficult to believe that the phone call was made without the knowledge and approval by Obama. Moreover, Horowitz did not find that McCabe lied about receiving the phone call.

Evidently, McCabe was upset that the WSJ reporter believed that McCabe was shutting down the Clinton Foundation investigation. McCabe wanted to notify the reporter that the Obama DOJ wanted the investigation shut down because it was an election year. This led him to disclose the phone call to the WSJ.

One would assume that McCabe informed Comey of the August 12, 2016 phone call. We do know that Comey knew as of October 30, 2016 that the Obama DOJ made the phone call to interfere. Horowitz's report states:

The account of the August 12 McCabe-PADAG call, and other information regarding the handling of the CF Investigation, was included in the October 30 WSJ article. We found that, in a conversation with then-Director Comey shortly after the WSJ article was published, McCabe lacked candor when he told Comey, or made statements that led Comey to believe, that McCabe had not authorized the disclosure and did not know who did.

Maybe a reporter will ask Comey when he learned about the August 12 call and what he did about it. Did he write a memo to himself saying, "Andy got call from DOJ. President Obama concerned that FBI is investigating Clinton Foundation"? Did he investigate?

Comey claims that President Trump may have obstructed justice by asking about General Flynn, but what did Comey do about the August 12 phone call?

McCabe, fired for lack of candor, may be the principal witness to show that Obama obstructed justice by having his DOJ tell McCabe to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation.

At the same time that the Obama DOJ was calling McCabe to shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation, the Obama DOJ was using the Steele-Hillary dossier, paid for by Hillary, to obtain FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Time for McCabe to make a deal to disclose the full contents of the August 12 phone call, who made it, and what he told Comey.