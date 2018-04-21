Comey memos show Valerie Jarrett's CNN daughter a useful tool for Democrats

The memos are out from former FBI Director James Comey, and one of the big takeaways is how useful a tool Valerie Jarrett's daughter, Laura Jarrett, could be for the Hillary Clinton campaign while she was employed at CNN. CNN, it seems, helped orchestrate the set-up of President Trump when it pressed the then-FBI director to have a meeting with Trump so that the matter could be leaked and the press would have a credible reason to report as news all the otherwise slimy opposition research contained within the Steele dossier. Up until then, Fusion GPS, the purveyor of the unverified garbage written by its Moscow sources, was having a bad time getting anyone to print it in the press, and had shopped it around for a year, drawing no buyers. The press knew it was unverified garbage and didn't want to wreck its reputation by going there.

But then Comey briefed Trump about the existence of the dossier, and suddenly the matter was leakable. And by an interesting coincidence, it was CNN that did the leak. That would be the same CNN that hired Valerie Jarrett's daughter, Laura Jarrett, as the Justice Department's correspondent, despite having zero background in journalism. She just waltzed in and got an on-screen, big-dollar job at CNN, same as you or I could do, right? She's still there, by the way. And by another coincidence, the DoJ of Jarrett's beat oversees the star of this drama, the FBI. So CNN with Jarrett on staff pushed Comey to have the meeting with Trump so that the encounter could be leaked and they could succeed as Democratic operatives with bylines to smear President Trump. Is it any wonder Trump openly calls them 'fake news'? Coincidence upon coincidence seems to characterize this one. It's a good thing Devin Nunes hasn't retired from Congress. We suspect he's going to have plenty of material anew at the House Intelligence Committee he leads about how the U.S. media has allowed itself to be used as dupes and tools for partisan operations that are ultimately on the puppet strings of Moscow. Democratic operatives with bylines isn't the exaggeration it's been made out to be.