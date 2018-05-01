Iran lied (still does), people died, Obama hides
Speaking in English to reach the widest international audience possible, Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu presented Iran's own documents, videos, blueprints, and files, proving what opponents of the Iran agreement stated three years ago: Iran lied about its nuclear weapons development. Iran is developing nuclear weapons. Iran continues to lie.
You may well know that Iran's leaders repeatedly deny ever pursuing nuclear weapons. You can listen to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: "I stress that the Islamic Republic has never been after nuclear weapons." ... Well, tonight, I'm here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time.
After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret nuclear files. In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran. ...
So this atomic archive clearly shows that Iran planned, at the highest levels, to continue work related to nuclear weapons under different guises and using the same personnel. ...
Iran was required by the nuclear deal to come clean to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program. This was an explicit condition for implementing the nuclear deal. Iran has to come clean. So in December 2015, the IAEA published its final assessment of what it called the military aspects of Iran's nuclear program. This is the report. ...
Here's what Iran actually told the IAEA. It said, Iran denied the existence of a coordinated program aimed at the development of a nuclear explosive device, and specifically denied – get this – specifically denied the existence of the Amad plan. The material proves otherwise, that Iran authorized, initiated, and funded Project Amad, a coordinated program aimed at the development of a nuclear explosive device. ...
Iran said to the agency that it had not conducted metallurgical work specifically designed for a nuclear device. But the files again show that this is a lie. Iran conducted extensive metallurgical work specifically designed for a nuclear device. Here's an original Iranian photo. Plenty more in the archive.
Is this information true? Obtained by Israel intelligence in one of its "greatest achievements," according to Netanyahu, it has been verified as authentic by U.S. intelligence.
In less than two weeks, on May 12, President Donald Trump (R) will announce whether the U.S. will remain in the Iran agreement. The Europeans, who are benefiting from business deals with the Iranians paid for with planeloads of American dollars the President Barack Obama (D) administration airlifted to Iran, are encouraging him to do so. Also, when the Europeans learn that Iranian ICBMs, outfitted with nuclear weapons, are pointed at them, not just at Israel, they will demand that the U.S. do something, protect them from Iran while blaming the U.S. and Israel for their predicament.
And that is no lie.
Speaking in English to reach the widest international audience possible, Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu presented Iran's own documents, videos, blueprints, and files, proving what opponents of the Iran agreement stated three years ago: Iran lied about its nuclear weapons development. Iran is developing nuclear weapons. Iran continues to lie.
You may well know that Iran's leaders repeatedly deny ever pursuing nuclear weapons. You can listen to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: "I stress that the Islamic Republic has never been after nuclear weapons." ... Well, tonight, I'm here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time.
After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret nuclear files. In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran. ...
So this atomic archive clearly shows that Iran planned, at the highest levels, to continue work related to nuclear weapons under different guises and using the same personnel. ...
Iran was required by the nuclear deal to come clean to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program. This was an explicit condition for implementing the nuclear deal. Iran has to come clean. So in December 2015, the IAEA published its final assessment of what it called the military aspects of Iran's nuclear program. This is the report. ...
Here's what Iran actually told the IAEA. It said, Iran denied the existence of a coordinated program aimed at the development of a nuclear explosive device, and specifically denied – get this – specifically denied the existence of the Amad plan. The material proves otherwise, that Iran authorized, initiated, and funded Project Amad, a coordinated program aimed at the development of a nuclear explosive device. ...
Iran said to the agency that it had not conducted metallurgical work specifically designed for a nuclear device. But the files again show that this is a lie. Iran conducted extensive metallurgical work specifically designed for a nuclear device. Here's an original Iranian photo. Plenty more in the archive.
Is this information true? Obtained by Israel intelligence in one of its "greatest achievements," according to Netanyahu, it has been verified as authentic by U.S. intelligence.
In less than two weeks, on May 12, President Donald Trump (R) will announce whether the U.S. will remain in the Iran agreement. The Europeans, who are benefiting from business deals with the Iranians paid for with planeloads of American dollars the President Barack Obama (D) administration airlifted to Iran, are encouraging him to do so. Also, when the Europeans learn that Iranian ICBMs, outfitted with nuclear weapons, are pointed at them, not just at Israel, they will demand that the U.S. do something, protect them from Iran while blaming the U.S. and Israel for their predicament.
And that is no lie.