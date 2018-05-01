Starbucks boots Anti-Defamation League from its self-vaunted 'diversity' program

Bowing to criticism from Tamika Mallory, the radical Women's March organizer who's in deep with Louis Farrakhan, Starbucks has quietly dropped the Anti-Defamation League from its roster of groups that are supposed to come in and deliver to all its supposedly racist employees their "sensitivity training." The premise was bad, given that the whole thing was triggered by the incident in Philadelphia where two black men opted to go to a Starbucks, sat at a table for hours without ordering so much as a two-dollar cup of coffee, took up table space from paying customers, refused to leave when asked, and then hollered racism when the manager called the cops. Normal people order some coffee if they want to use the premises. These guys thought they were special.

But Starbucks decided that it was the bad guy, and it's atoning for its wicked racism by forcing its line employees (such an easy target) to sit through re-education camp, supposedly for all their racist tendencies after one of them got caught following the rules. Even the black employees will be forced to do it. So now we have four groups chosen to give the re-education camp lectures, representative of all the racism in the U.S., I guess. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is there. Something called Demos is there. And something with the Sorosy-sounding name of Equal Justice Initiative is there, along with the ADL. But then the ADL got dropped from the lineup, and Tablet magazine thinks there was some interesting timing: But Tamika Mallory, a leader of the Women's March and vocal supporter of Louis Farrakhan, objected, saying in a tweet that the ADL was an organization dedicated to "constantly attacking black and brown people." Mallory's bigoted observation might've swayed someone at Starbucks: Last week, the chain announced that while the other three experts will still lead the training, Greenblatt will not, and that the ADL will now be demoted to a secondary role alongside "a diverse array of organizations and civil rights experts" that will provide limited consulting to Starbucks. Starbucks and the ADL had no comment as of press time, Tablet reported. It sure looks like the kind of thing that might be related. Mallory's group has a megaphone and determines the course of political correctness. It's safe to say Starbucks fears them and doesn't want to be under their wrath over the Philadelphia coffee incident, defending itself anew over some new staged incident and then all the megaphone and microphone activity in the press that follows. Yet if Starbucks really were serious about racism, it would recognize that anti-Semitism from the left is the most serious and ongoing form of racism taking place in America today. What is Starbucks saying by this kick-out of the ADL? That some racism is okay and other racism (the kind that leads to showy press conferences) is not? Or that rampant left-wing racism gets a pass and racism related to following rules is the problem? Confronting real racism takes courage, because it involves going against widespread views. Nobody is in favor of racism in the U.S., which is why the hollering of racism in Philly was so bogus. But left-wing racism against Jews is very real, and stepping in to end it involves making left-wing racists angry. Either you are against racism or you are not; you can't pick and choose. Starbucks seems to be missing its courage on this front.