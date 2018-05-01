Has-been rapper from the '90s calls on Crips to attack Kanye West over support for Trump

Kanye West is now under threat for his unwillingness to conform to the victim mentality thrust on so many African-Americans. The first overt threat from someone with a public profile has come from a rapper named Delmar Drew Arnaud, who affects the stage name Daz Dillinger, apparently culturally appropriating the aura of Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger, a white man.

A former member of Snoop Dogg's rapping entourage is calling for gang members to assault Kanye West for his recent support of President Donald Trump. Daz Dillinger, who recorded several successful hip hop records as part of Tha Dogg Pound duo in the 1990s, made the apparent threat in a video posted to his Instagram, which was later removed. (WARNING: Video includes explicit language, viewer discretion advised.) "Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y'all f— Kanye up," he said, referring to the infamous Los Angeles-area street gang.

Here is explicit, outright thuggery aimed at enforcing conformity with a view that empowers putative "leaders" who make their living out of protest, while discouraging the efforts of strivers who educate themselves, work hard, and gain the epithet of "acting white" for their troubles.

Mr. Arnaud's bitterness is understandable if his artistic and popular achievements are a matter of two decades past. I am far from an expert on rap, but I do know that Kanye West is still a wealthy and successful figure, and Daz Dillinger is not in any way comparable – only a success as a hanger-on in the orbit of a star, and even that small success is in the past.

So what else has he got left other than to call on others to do the dirty work of vengeance against the more successful?

This is one more piece of evidence that Kanye West's apostasy is a genuine threat to the social order that has kept African-Americans down for too many years.