Media's selective concern on spending

Uh-oh! It looks as if Scott Pruitt overspent by $38,000, and we can't have such abuse of taxpayer money.

The nearly $43,000 soundproof phone booth Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt had installed in his office last year violated federal spending laws, the Government Accountability Office said Monday. In an eight-page letter to lawmakers, GAO general counsel Thomas H. Armstrong said the agency failed to notify lawmakers that it was exceeding the $5,000 limit for agency heads to furnish, redecorate or otherwise make improvements to their offices. In addition, Armstrong wrote, the agency also violated the federal Antideficiency Act, "because EPA obligated appropriated funds in a manner specifically prohibited by law."

Somehow, journalists never cared much about misspent money during Obama's eight years.

Politifact says President Trump was wrong when he said $6 billion was missing at the State Department when Hillary was secretary of state. They say the money wasn't missing; it was just unaccounted for. That is like employees at a bank coming up $1 million short when counting the vault and telling the boss the cash isn't missing; it is just unaccounted for. I am sure that would be OK, and the fact-checkers would say it was wrong to say the money is missing. (Fact-checkers are pretty worthless when they are so biased.)

One day, President Obama was sitting there, wondering what to do with $400 million, and he came up with a solution. Let's send it to Iran in unmarked bills in the middle of the night. Then, over the next nineteen days, he found another $1.3 billion sitting around, and he decided that should go to Iran also. We know it wasn't ransom because Obama always told the truth and his administration was the most transparent ever.

Fortune Magazine:

The controversial $400 million payment that the U.S. sent to Iran in January, just as four American hostages were released – a planeload of Euros, Swiss Francs and other currencies – was only the first of three American cash deliveries to the country, the Obama administration reportedly told lawmakers on Tuesday. During the 19 days following the first shipment, the U.S. sent two more planeloads of cash, totaling $1.3 billion, to Tehran, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The media are very worried about this $38,000 misspent by Pruitt, but they never worried about massive amounts of money misspent by Obama and clear violations of the law.

It is obvious that Pruitt and all federal employees should follow the law, but journalists should stop pretending that their reporting is about worrying about the law. They don't like Trump's and Pruitt's policies, and they will move from target to target. The fact that they cared so little about Hillary's violations of the law show they don't really care. They didn't even care when people working for Hillary like Huma were getting paid by others also.