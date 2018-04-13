Guess who's heading the UN Conference on Disarmament!

This isn't an example of unintended humor, but it does prove that the United Nations is a joke. A very expensive, sick joke, especially if you are in a place with U.N. peacekeeping forces.

I wish I remembered who it was who many years ago suggested renaming the organization the "United Regimes," because it represents not the nations of the world, but the regimes.

It's just standard operating procedure. Rotating chairmanships, you see.

Syria, the same power being accused of carrying the deadly attack, will assume the presidency of the U.N.'s Conference on Disarmament, the forum which produced the treaty banning chemical weapons, opening in Geneva on March 28.

This isn't an example of unintended humor, but it does prove that the United Nations is a joke. A very expensive, sick joke, especially if you are in a place with U.N. peacekeeping forces.

Simone Somekh writes in Tablet Magazine:

Syria, the same power being accused of carrying the deadly attack, will assume the presidency of the U.N.'s Conference on Disarmament, the forum which produced the treaty banning chemical weapons, opening in Geneva on March 28.

It's just standard operating procedure. Rotating chairmanships, you see.

I wish I remembered who it was who many years ago suggested renaming the organization the "United Regimes," because it represents not the nations of the world, but the regimes.