Ex-wife of source for Trump love child story says he's a 'pathological liar'
When it comes to Donald Trump, there's no such thing as a story that's too good to be true.
The National Enquirer paid $30,000 to a former doorman who worked at the Trump World Tower in Manhattan who claimed that Trump fathered a child with a former housekeeper.
The story was widely reported and, of course, promoted as more evidence of Trump's misogyny. But the ex-doorman has an ex-wife who claims that her former husband is a "pathological liar."
"He's infamous for making up stories," Nikki Benfatto said of her former husband Dino Sajudin.
"He's seen the chupacabra. He's seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street."
Sajudin is at the center of explosive new reports detailing a $30,000 payment from the National Enquirer to silence a rumor that Trump fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower in Midtown.
Sajudin confirmed Thursday that he told the Enquirer he heard that Trump sired a love child with his housekeeper.
"Today I awoke to learn that a confidential agreement that I had with (National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc.) with regard to a story about President Trump was leaked to the press," Dino Sajudin said.
"I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child."
Sajudin reportedly approached the Trump-friendly supermarket tabloid in 2015 saying he heard about the love child from staffers.
The doorman passed a polygraph test – but the Enquirer buried the story and gave Sajudin the five-figure payment in hush money, according to the Associated Press.
The Enquirer – which is known for the tabloid practice of catch-and-kill, paying for and then burying stories about Trump and other friends of magazine owner David Pecker – said it decided not to run Sajudin's claims after determining they weren't credible.
Neither the AP nor the New Yorker confirmed Sajudin's claims – and the Trump organization sharply denied them Thursday.
"Mr. Sajudin's claims are completely false," the Trump Organization said in a statement.
Liberal media outlets pounced on the story, concentrating on the "hush money" paid to Sajudin by the Enquirer rather than the bogus story about the love child. But as the Daily News story points out, this is nothing new for the National Enquirer. So the only reason it's "news" is that they get to mention the love child story in the first place.
We see this tactic played out all the time in the media with regard to Trump. Completely uncredible witnesses make a claim, and the press reports the underlying effort to confirm the story, which gives them the opportunity to throw the dirt anyway.
No doubt, the next "proof" that Bigfoot exists that appears in the Enquirer will get front-page treatment from the New York Times.
When it comes to Donald Trump, there's no such thing as a story that's too good to be true.
The National Enquirer paid $30,000 to a former doorman who worked at the Trump World Tower in Manhattan who claimed that Trump fathered a child with a former housekeeper.
The story was widely reported and, of course, promoted as more evidence of Trump's misogyny. But the ex-doorman has an ex-wife who claims that her former husband is a "pathological liar."
"He's infamous for making up stories," Nikki Benfatto said of her former husband Dino Sajudin.
"He's seen the chupacabra. He's seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street."
Sajudin is at the center of explosive new reports detailing a $30,000 payment from the National Enquirer to silence a rumor that Trump fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower in Midtown.
Sajudin confirmed Thursday that he told the Enquirer he heard that Trump sired a love child with his housekeeper.
"Today I awoke to learn that a confidential agreement that I had with (National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc.) with regard to a story about President Trump was leaked to the press," Dino Sajudin said.
"I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child."
Sajudin reportedly approached the Trump-friendly supermarket tabloid in 2015 saying he heard about the love child from staffers.
The doorman passed a polygraph test – but the Enquirer buried the story and gave Sajudin the five-figure payment in hush money, according to the Associated Press.
The Enquirer – which is known for the tabloid practice of catch-and-kill, paying for and then burying stories about Trump and other friends of magazine owner David Pecker – said it decided not to run Sajudin's claims after determining they weren't credible.
Neither the AP nor the New Yorker confirmed Sajudin's claims – and the Trump organization sharply denied them Thursday.
"Mr. Sajudin's claims are completely false," the Trump Organization said in a statement.
Liberal media outlets pounced on the story, concentrating on the "hush money" paid to Sajudin by the Enquirer rather than the bogus story about the love child. But as the Daily News story points out, this is nothing new for the National Enquirer. So the only reason it's "news" is that they get to mention the love child story in the first place.
We see this tactic played out all the time in the media with regard to Trump. Completely uncredible witnesses make a claim, and the press reports the underlying effort to confirm the story, which gives them the opportunity to throw the dirt anyway.
No doubt, the next "proof" that Bigfoot exists that appears in the Enquirer will get front-page treatment from the New York Times.