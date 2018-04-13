Ex-wife of source for Trump love child story says he's a 'pathological liar'

The story was widely reported and, of course, promoted as more evidence of Trump's misogyny. But the ex-doorman has an ex-wife who claims that her former husband is a "pathological liar."

New York Daily News:

"He's infamous for making up stories," Nikki Benfatto said of her former husband Dino Sajudin.

"He's seen the chupacabra. He's seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street."

Sajudin is at the center of explosive new reports detailing a $30,000 payment from the National Enquirer to silence a rumor that Trump fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower in Midtown.

Sajudin confirmed Thursday that he told the Enquirer he heard that Trump sired a love child with his housekeeper.

"Today I awoke to learn that a confidential agreement that I had with (National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc.) with regard to a story about President Trump was leaked to the press," Dino Sajudin said.

"I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child."

Sajudin reportedly approached the Trump-friendly supermarket tabloid in 2015 saying he heard about the love child from staffers.

The doorman passed a polygraph test – but the Enquirer buried the story and gave Sajudin the five-figure payment in hush money, according to the Associated Press.

The Enquirer – which is known for the tabloid practice of catch-and-kill, paying for and then burying stories about Trump and other friends of magazine owner David Pecker – said it decided not to run Sajudin's claims after determining they weren't credible.

Neither the AP nor the New Yorker confirmed Sajudin's claims – and the Trump organization sharply denied them Thursday.

"Mr. Sajudin's claims are completely false," the Trump Organization said in a statement.