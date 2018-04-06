Body camera revolution protecting cop who shot student

University of Chicago police have released body cam video and video from a police vehicle of a shooting that injured a student who charged at an officer with a metal pipe.

The University of Chicago student has been identified as 21-year-old Charles Thomas. Thomas is facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting, including felony aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of felony criminal damage to property, according to Chicago police.

He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

The incident happened about 10:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of South Kimbark Avenue in Hyde Park. University police were responding to a robbery call when they encountered Thomas carrying a long metal pipe, the university's president and provost said in a joint statement.

He was bashing car and apartment windows, police said.

When officers told Thomas to drop the pipe, he refused and instead charged at one of the officers, officials said. That officer shot the student in his shoulder.