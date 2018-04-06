DoJ fails to meet deadline for turning over subpoenaed documents to House committee

The documents were subpoenaed on March 22. Prior to that, the documents in question had been formally requested by the committee months previously.

The Department of Justice has failed to meet a deadline set by the House Judiciary Committee to produce documents related to the Clinton email investigation, FISA warrant abuse, and the firing of deputy director Andrew McCabe.

Fox News:

The Justice Department failed to meet an initial deadline to give the House Judiciary Committee 1.2 million documents related to the charging decisions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, possible abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility's recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. A Republican Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News late Thursday that the Justice Department had "not yet" complied with the March 22 subpoena issued by committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. The aide added that the committee was "working with officials at DOJ to take immediate steps to comply with the subpoena and produce documents to the Committee." A Justice Department official confirmed to Fox News that the department was "in ongoing communication with Chairman Goodlatte." Goodlatte had previously requested documents related to the Clinton email investigation and noted last month that only a "fraction" of those documents had been produced, with "no documents" provided related to the request on potential FISA abuses. "Given the Department’s ongoing delays in producing these documents, I am left with no choice but to issue the enclosed subpoena to compel production of these documents," Goodlatte wrote in his March 22 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The Justice Department said at the time that more than two dozen FBI staff had been assisting the DOJ in producing "on a rolling basis” responsive documents to the Committee’s "broad request every 10 to 14 days."

DoJ bureaucrats were notorious during the Obama years in slow-walking documents requested by Congress, so this is nothing new.

That the FBI and DoJ are just now getting around to complying with the committee's request is revealing of a mindset of something to hide. Admittedly, getting 1.2 million documents together is a chore. But why did DoJ wait for the committee to subpoena the documents before taking action? I think Chairman Goodlatte showed admirable patience in waiting for the FBI and Justice to comply with the original request in writing for these documents and issued a subpoena only when it became apparent that DoJ had little intention of complying fully with that request.

The DoJ inspector general's report on these issues will be published sometime this month. It will be interesting to see what he has to say, considering what's already been leaked to the press about his criticism of the way that former director Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe, handled things.