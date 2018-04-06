Chicago schoolchildren guardian caught on camera holding heroin, arrested and released on no bail

In a story that can be labeled "soooo Chicago," we learn that a 60-year-old Chicago woman, paid by the Chicago Public Schools to protect children on their way between home and school, has been arrested for felony possession of heroin after being caught on a surveillance camera "manipulat[ing] an item consistent with narcotics packaging." Betty Brown was arrested and taken into custody by police dispatched to the scene by officers monitoring the surveillance camera feed.

Around 8 a.m., cops in the 11th (Harrison) District were monitoring a pod camera feed from the corner of Gladys and Pulaski in Garfield Park. The area is "known for a high volume of narcotics trafficking," police would later write in the Safe Passage worker's arrest report. Police said they watched as Betty Brown walked a few feet from her post and hid behind a fence to "manipulate an item consistent with narcotics packaging," according to court records. A patrol car was sent to investigate. As officers approached Brown on the corner, they allegedly saw her holding two red zip bags containing suspected heroin in her right hand. She was taken into custody. Prosecutors charged her with felony possession of heroin and Judge Stephanie Miller released her on a recognizance bond. A police department source said prosecutors approved the possession charge because cops "didn't have enough (evidence) to charge her with dealing."



Brown (inset) was assigned to a post near this Safe Passage sign in the 4200 block of West Gladys. Photo credit: CWB Chicago.

That's correct: someone caught possessing heroin packaged in a manner consistent for sale on a route used by children she is supposed to protect is back in the streets without having to post any bail. Parents in the vicinity of Genevieve Melody Elementary School, which Ms. Brown was hired to protect, know that their precious children may be lured into heroin addiction should Brown decide to distribute the substance she was caught possessing. It's the infamous "catch and release" bail policy now in effect in Illinois. That is the system that Chicago Police superintendent Eddie Johnson says criminals think is a "joke."

The background story gets even more Chicago: the streets in certain neighborhoods of the Windy City are considered so unsafe that the Chicago Public Schools hire adults to serve as guardians along selected routes used by students going to school. The so-called Safe Passage Program enables the boon of a paying government job to be distributed to residents of neighborhoods labeled gang-infested. This is Chicago, so the distribution of these jobs is placed in the hands of "vendors," who set up the routes to be protected and methods to be employed. According to the CPS website, the vendor serving Genevieve Melody Elementary School is "Saving Our Sons Ministries, Inc." which switched in 2015 from being 100% dependent on contributions to being 96.4% dependent on "program services," presumably activities including Safe Passage guardians.

So life goes on in Chicago's ghettos, the canaries in our urban coal mine.