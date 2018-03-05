Waters promises 'reparations' if Dems take over in 2020

Reparations have been mentioned since the end of slavery, but in recent years, it has been elevated to a serious issue by liberal Democrats. Rep. Maxine "Mad Max" Waters, appears to want to make it a cornerstone of a run for the presidency in 2020.

How radical can the Democrats get if they take over the government again? What used to be an extreme position - reparations to black people for slavery - is now entering the mainstream of Democratic party thought and could become a reality once the Democrats regain power.

WATERS: “He’s a bully — he has a bully mentality. We need someone in the presidency who not only has good sense but understands diplomacy and understands what we need to do to have peace in this world so we can all look forward to the possibility that we’re someday going to have a world that’s about peace and justice and respect for individual liberty.”



RYE: “Is that your stump speech for 2020? — Is she running? Is she running?”

...

WATERS: “I’d be happy to do that. That’s no problem. In order to get where we need to go on this issue and other issues, we really got to understand that 2018 is important in taking back the House and taking back the Senate ... If we want to get to the point where we can get reparations, we’ve got to have the power to do that, Number 1, by having a supportive president would be wonderful, but taking back the House would be absolutely wonderful ... I need to take back that House so that we can have a majority in that committee.”

The concept of reparations is simple. But the practical political administration of the idea is mind bogglingly complex. These are just a few of the questions that would need to be answered before the issue could even be considered realistically:

Who is "black"?

How much "black blood" would be necessary to claim reparations? One-half? One-fifth? Less?

Would recent black immigrants from Africa be eligible for reparations?

Should blacks be compensated for discriminatory practices after slavery ended? If so, why not the Irish, the Italians, the Slavs, and others who were similarly discriminated against when they first arrived?

Who decides all these questions? Congress? A "Reparations Commission" of some kind?

I'm sure you can come up with your own questions about how reparations would be divvied up in the real world. And that's the problem with the entire issue; it's not real. It's a fantasy - a bad nightmare that would divide and destroy the country far more than the KKK could ever dream of doing.

It isn't only white resentment that would flare up. Some blacks would almost certainly get more than others. You don't think that would rankle?

Above all else is the fundamental reason for America's existence; the sins of the fathers will not be visited on his descendants. This land was originally populated by people looking to escape - to get a new start on life, leaving the past behind them. Some came to find fortune. Others, for land, Still others to have the freedom to worship how they wished.

And others were dragged here against their will and forced to live a life none of us can possibly imagine.

The issue of how to deal with racial inequality in America is different than the reparations issue. Does anyone - black or white - seriously believe that if reparations were paid, that would instill a sense of "justice" in black people? Would it assuage the supposed "guilt" of white people? Would it do anyone any good at all?

As a political issue, proposing reparations is useful to attract black votes. But as a practical matter, it's silly. Of course, that means liberals will almost certainly attempt to legislate it into law - and the consequences be damned.