McCabe's firing begins the war on the Deep State

We can expect liberaldom to come unglued following the firing of Andrew McCabe, erstwhile second in command at the FBI, just 24 hours before his lucrative government pension kicked in. McCabe had made "unauthorized disclosures to the news media" (leaked confidential information) and "lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions" (lied to the FBI). For the latter alone, he could have been bankrupted, as Bob Mueller bankrupted Mike Flynn.

No sympathy for you in these precincts, McCabe. You're a bad apple who shielded other bad apples (Strzok and Page, inter alia). Many will be pleased when all those others follow you into shame, humiliation, and joblessness without pension. It's exactly what you deserve. May you also go to prison, something else richly deserved. With the McCabe firing, the Trump administration declares war on the lawless Deep State. One just hopes there are enough honest, courageous people left in the FBI and the Justice Department to carry through the nasty work ahead. We should in time see virtually the entire cast of lead FBI characters under (and including) James Comey and Robert Mueller in the dock and, we can hope, all of them off to jail. The Deep State will fight back savagely. The murder of reporter Seth Rich over a year ago is almost certainly an example of what the vicious left does to protect its own. The "war" between left and right is about to move out from under quotation marks and into cold, hard reality. Interesting times ahead, indeed.