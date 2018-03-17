Women's college in Boston says 'God bless you' is a microaggression

Washington Times:

On its website, the Simmons College library lists six "anti-oppression" categories – "anti-racism," "anti-transmisia," "anti-ableism," "anti-Islamomisia," "anti-sanism" and "anti-queermisia" – with which students should be familiar.

"This guide is intended to provide some general information about anti-oppression, diversity, and inclusion as well as information and resources for the social justice issues key to the Simmons College community," a description of the catalogue reads.

Under the "anti-Islamomisia" tab, students are warned that saying "God bless you" after a sneeze is to commit the microaggression, "Assumption of One's Own Religious Identity as the Norm."

Wishing someone "Merry Christmas" similarly "conveys one's perception that everyone is Christian or believes in God."

Another common "Islamomisic" microaggression is "telling someone that they are in the 'wrong' religion," the guidelines state.

The guidelines were first reported by The College Fix.

Under the "anti-racism" tab, students are warned against committing "colorblind racism" by saying "I don't see color. I just see people," "We're all just people" or "#AllLivesMatter."

"I don't care if you're black, white, green, or purple-polka-dotted!" is another example of colorblind racism, the guidelines state.

The "transmisia" tab warns students against using incorrect gender pronouns or otherwise "misgendering" their classmates.