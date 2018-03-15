Tillerson out, McMaster next?

In a series of surprise developments this week, President Trump relieved secretary of state Rex Tillerson and replaced departing economic adviser Gary Cohn with financial news commentator Larry Kudlow. Tillerson, Cohn, and Kudlow all oppose Trump's recently announced steel tariffs, but Kudlow says he agrees they can be an effective bargaining chip. Tillerson will be replaced by current CIA director Mike Pompeo. Another Trump administration official who opposes Trump on the tariffs is national security adviser H.R. McMaster. Recent speculation puts him next on the chopping block. NBC News cited anonymous administration sources recently claiming that White House chief of staff John Kelly and defense secretary James Mattis are pushing for his removal, and that he may be gone in a month. According to Bloomberg News, Kelly has been seeking a new job for McMaster at the Pentagon. CNN claims that McMaster has looked into a position at Stanford University's Hoover Institution. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed these rumors, saying McMaster is " not going anywhere." There is no doubt, however, that many defense experts and Trump-supporters would like to see him gone.