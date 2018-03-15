UNICEF 'children's rights' campaigner imprisoned for rape of 13 year old boy

An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world — signalling the crisis is much larger than previously known. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, the AP found, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.

The UN itself is investigating new accusations:

Seven new allegations of sexual exploitation by United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic are being investigated by the UN mission in the country. The investigation comes following a series of allegations in which soldiers serving under the UN have been accused of abusing minors. Dianne Penn reports. The UN mission, MINUSCA, says it received details of the allegations in the town of Bambari from a team of Human Rights Watch researchers. MINUSCA says there was "sufficient initial evidence" that five of the victims were minors and had been sexually abused. One adult had also been sexually exploited. The seventh alleged victim, reportedly a minor, has not yet been interviewed.

There are institutional reasons for such widespread abuse. As The AP report notes:

Legally, the UN is in a bind. It has no jurisdiction over peacekeepers, leaving punishment to the countries that contribute the troops.

But I have to wonder about the organizational culture of the UN. Especially in the light of this report from the UK Daily Mail:

A leading children's rights campaigner, who helped governments around the world tackle the issue of abuse, has been jailed for raping a 13-year-old boy. Former UNICEF consultant Peter Newell admitted three counts of indecent assault and two counts of buggery and was sentenced to six years, eight months in prison. He has also been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

One has to wonder who hired this guy. But, of course, one never hears of UN officials disciplined for poor performance. Accountability for results is not a prominent feature of the UN bureaucracy.

As the Daily Mail notes, purported do-gooder organizations, the kind of groups that the left and the mainstream media generally put halos over (like the UN) have been revealed to be hotbeds of abuse:

News of his imprisonment comes amidst warnings that predatory paedophiles are exploiting the aid sector after 125 British charity workers were accused of sexual abuse in 2017.

Newell “helped prepare UNICEF's Implementation Handbook for the Convention on the Rights of the Child“ and “led the UK's anti smacking campaign in a long and distinguished career,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Left and their mainstream media allies regard the pursuit of profits as evil, and thus generally favor nonprofit organizations and governments as morally superior. But the problem is that accountability mechanisms are far weaker in these sectors than in for-profit organizations, where a failure to perform leads to organizational death via bankruptcy or insolvency.

As the Daily Mail reports,

The scale of the problem has been laid bare by the scandal facing Oxfam whose staff have been accused of downloading pornography, using prostitutes in Haiti and preying on teenage volunteers in UK shops.

This is not to impugn all people who work for nonprofits and governments. No doubt, most are good people. The problem is that without vigorous accountability and with the presumption of virtue the media and Left endow them with, they can offer camouflage to those with evil intent.