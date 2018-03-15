The abortion of Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking has died at 76. I didn't care for his arrogance, but the man was brilliant and had unbelievable courage to keep at it in his pitiful physical condition. RIP.

The left loved Stephen Hawking because his politics matched the left's. But had Hawking's parents had those same politics, and had they been told that the baby in his mama's womb would develop a debilitating disease that would render him motionless for most of his life, it's likely they would have aborted him. Imagine that. One of the most brilliant minds of his age, aborted because his mama didn't want to be bothered with the chores of raising such a baby.

I'm not unsympathetic to the idea of one wanting one's own life rather than having such a baby, which would be a lifelong, heavy, costly burden few could bear stoically. But those who support abortion need to think about this. All we ever hear or read from most of them are selfish comments showing no consideration whatever for the young life they thoughtlessly terminate. It's all, always, about the mom.

That is what so bothers me about lefty pro-abortionists. They evince no feeling at all in killing that baby, shutting out any possibility that that really is a human being and they really are murdering him. Each case is unique and should be carefully thought through, but leftists exhibit no sign of having brought compassion and humanity to the decision. For them, it's just a visit to the doc – remove it like an annoying cyst on the way to Mickey D's. Others have had that attitude – people with names like Himmler. Sanger. Kermit Gosnell. Hillary Clinton.

And that's scary.