They had something called an 'election' on Raul's island

Only 17.1 percent of Cuban voters took part in the most recent election held over the past weekend and Curbelo applauded voters who stayed home.

“The Cuban dictatorship held another empty voting exercise last weekend where only Castro cronies were permitted to appear on the ballot,” Curbelo said on Wednesday. “A record number of Cubans made the best choice of all, which was to abstain from participating in this demeaning charade. Others refused to obey the state-run media's instructions to check the ‘all candidates’ box. The real winners were the Cuba Decide activists led by Rosa María Payá, who courageously denounced the unfair process and were detained when they attempted to monitor polling places.

“It's clear the Cuban people are ready for a new beginning,” Curbelo added. “Now more than ever they need the support and solidarity of the American people, the American government and its diplomats, and all freedom loving people throughout the world. Given the absence of free, fair, multiparty elections this past weekend, I continue to urge President Trump to declare Raul Castro’s successor as illegitimate.”

Last week, Curbelo joined several Florida Republicans -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis, Mario Diaz-Balart, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Ted Yoho -- in urging President Donald Trump to denounce whoever replaces Raul Castro.