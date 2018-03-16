Teachers and politics mix...just not in the classroom

Should “political expression” extend to those who are teaching during school hours? A recent story tells how a teacher showed students a chart and advised them that if they wanted to find good, reliable, and unbiased news sources, they should utilize the chart as a guide. Unfortunately, the chart was clearly and unequivocally slanted in favor of the liberal media. For example, the chart listed sources such as the New York Times and NPR, among others, as “mainstream,” with “minimal partisan bias.” This is far from “bias-free.”

While I have no problem with the fact that many teachers and/or academics might be progressive/liberal, it is troubling if they consistently push their political opinions/agendas on the students. Not too long ago, a parent told me that one of his children’s teachers decided against showing political ads relating to President Trump (apparently, the class was discussing political advertising). The teacher asserted a “variety of reasons” for this decision, one of which was because it was too controversial. Of course, the teacher had no problem whatsoever showing ads relating to former President Obama or other political leaders. Somehow, this teacher did not feel that there was any controversy surrounding these individuals. This type of conduct is unacceptable and should not occur in the classroom. We, as parents, pay a lot of money (if your children are in private schools) and put our trust in those who teach our kids. In doing so, many of us expect the teachers and faculty to remain apolitical (or politically neutral), unbiased, and professional. The teachers are not there to serve as political pundits and/or arms for their respective political party. Obviously, they are free to believe what they want. However, they need to keep their feelings outside the walls of the school when it comes to teaching our children. Otherwise, they are no longer teaching, but imposing their positions/opinions on young and impressionable children who won’t dare talk back and/or disagree with them. Teachers are there to teach, and not make political statements. If they want to make political points in favor of any political party, they are free to do so in a different forum and after the bell rings to end the day. Elad Hakim, P.A. is a law firm located in Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Hakim focuses on civil and commercial litigation, landlord tenant disputes, business torts, and personal injury. Mr. Hakim has handled cases involving contract disputes, real estate litigation, business torts, conversion, tortious interference and landlord tenant litigation throughout Palm Peach, Broward, and Dade counties.