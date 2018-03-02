The coming controversy over admitting white refugees from South Africa

More than 10,500 people have signed a petition asking President Donald Trump to let white people in South Africa emigrate to the U.S. amid a vote by the country's parliament to strip white farmers of their land without compensation.

The news that South Africa is moving decisively in the disastrous direction of Zimbabwe – confiscating the land of white farmers, which is by definition ethnic cleansing and almost certainly will involve mass murder (as it did in Zimbabwe) – has already sparked a petition to allow the resulting refugees into the United States:

The petition calls on the U.S. leader to "take the steps necessary to initiate an emergency immigration plan allowing white Boers to come to the United States." Boer is the term used to describe South Africans of Dutch, German or Huguenot descent, who are also commonly referred to as Afrikaners. The petition suggests that Trump should stop admitting refugees from Somalia and the Middle East, claiming they "cannot be properly vetted," and allow white South Africans into the country instead. They "can be easily vetted and also possess skills that make them compatible with our culture and civilization," the petition says.

Similar petitions have been created in the E.U. and Australia. Stand by for the inevitable backlash.

President Trump is putting a lid on refugee flows, and the left is dead certain that this is because of racism. Asking to make an exception for white people is going to be called every nasty name under the sun, with special emphasis on those starting with R.

The fact that these refugees can be vetted, and that most of them will be fluent in English, skilled in agriculture, and immediately employable, will be dismissed. Race is the only important characteristic they possess.

And here is where it will get to the kernel of truth among the opponents:

These refugee victims will be portrayed as victimizers themselves. They are beneficiaries of centuries of racial division. No doubt many will claim centuries of apartheid, even though that extreme doctrine of racial separation reigned in South Africa only from 1948 to 1991, 43 years. They will be portrayed as continuing the injustice of white colonization (even though the major black tribes followed white settlers onto the land now called South Africa and, properly speaking, were also colonizers).

I suspect that it will get very ugly when news leaks out of South Africa of white farm families being murdered and their land taken over by political cronies – exactly what happened in Zimbabwe. It would not surprise me to see radical racialists celebrating these deaths, as other Americans plead for mercy and enlightenment for people culturally compatible with the United States' culture and first-world economy who face race-based persecution.

The United States provides considerable foreign aid to South Africa. As this process moves forward, we can expect fights over that, too. Mark Steyn commented on this last night on Tucker Carlson's Fox News Channel show: