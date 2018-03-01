South Africa sets its course on race-hatred, poverty, starvation, and mass deaths

The former Rhodesia turned itself from the breadbasket of Africa, a major exporter of staple grains, into a country on the perpetual verge of mass starvation by expropriating and often murdering white farmers and giving land to cronies of President Mugabe, who were not capable of stewardship. The same thing happened to other elements of the economy as well, all based in getting even for racial grievances of the past.

Once upon a time, Nelson Mandela put South Africa on the path toward racial reconciliation and a transition to a society based on black and white equality. Alas, race-hatred is winning that battle now, and what was once the most prosperous nation in Africa is set to follow the path of Zimbabwe toward utter ruin.

South Africa's Parliament has just voted to seize white-owned farmland without compensation. Will Racke reports in the Daily Caller:

South Africa's parliament voted Tuesday to move forward with an amendment to the country's constitution that would allow the government to seize and redistribute white-owned land without compensation. The motion was brought by the radical Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party and was widely supported by the ruling African National Congress, which controls almost two-thirds of the parliament. The measure passed by a vote of 241 to 83, reports Reuters. EFF leader Julius Malema, a longtime proponent of land expropriation, said the "time for reconciliation is over. Now is the time for justice." "We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land," Malema told parliament ahead of the vote, according to South Africa's News24. The ANC has long promised land reforms aimed at evening the distribution of land among racial groups, still a highly contentious subject more than two decades after the end of apartheid. Whites own roughly three-quarters of South Africa's farmland, according to a 2017 government audit.

Reportedly, there may be constitutional obstacles to expropriation that could delay its implementation. But the obvious political weight behind this move demonstrates that one way or another, South Africa will pursue this suicidal course.

I am not holding my breath for the leading lights of the Western world to denounce the racism inherent in this path. World opinion did help bring down the white racist regimes of South Africa and Rhodesia. But that was easy righteousness. Denouncing black racism is quite the opposite. No presumption of personal virtue is assigned to those who denounce it.

When it comes to choosing national suicide, South Africa is also pursuing a separate racist path that may result in mass deaths on an accelerated schedule. Cape Town, a metropolis of almost 4 million people, has roughly two months left before it runs out of water, owing to extended drought and inadequate water capture and storage infrastructure (just like California). "Day Zero" is reckoned to be April 12, 2018.

But South African authorities have spurned an offer of help from The Zionist Entity Israel, the world's leading practitioner of water conservation and desalination. Aish.com:

Israel has learned how to recycle about 85 percent of its water and has achieved what many considered impossible: making water readily accessible to all of its inhabitants. As soon as Israel became aware of Cape Town's water problem, without any hesitancy it volunteered assistance, making clear their [sic] ability and willingness to help. Former Israeli Ambassador to South Africa Arthur Lenk, current Ambassador Lior Keinan, and Israel's economic attaches to South Africa all made repeated overtures to the relevant bodies to assist with the Cape Town water crisis. Scientists were prepared to share their knowledge. Volunteers were ready to come to implement them. Organizations were ready to help in the planning and even in the financing for what was required to prevent Day Zero from becoming a reality. But the governing body of Cape Town sides with the Palestinians. That makes Israelis the enemy. And that allowed hatred to trump sanity and enmity to prefer calamity over offered salvation. ... In the early part of 2016, when it already became clear that parts of South Africa would be facing one of the most severe droughts in its history, an important conference was called to make plans for the initiation and implementation of specific programs to prevent catastrophe. Listed on the program as one of the delegates was Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Arthur Lenk, who had already spent considerable effort in educating and assisting the region wherever possible. No sooner did this become public than Prof Lorenzo Fioramonti of the University of Pretoria, withdrew his participation. That was immediately followed by the BDS movement successfully lobbying the South African government to entirely cancel the water conference due to Israel's participation. Thanks to the growing influence of the increasing Muslim population and the leadership of the pro-jihad President Jacob Zuma aligned with the BDS, South Africans rejoiced at their ability to "tell off the Israelis" and to deny Israel the ability to claim credit for any humanitarian aid.

There will be many innocent victims of the problems that lie ahead for Cape Town and South Africa. But they are the victims of their own country's conscious choice of race-hatred.