Some Thoughts from Valley Forge

Lucky to live within a 30-minute drive to Valley Forge National Park, I get to go there often. Many think that the park is at its most beautiful in the spring with the abundant native white dogwoods and rhododendrons in full display. That is a breathtaking view. But it isn’t the optimal time to visit. No, the best time is the dead of winter with the trees bare. Only then can you see the expanse of the park. In fact, at sunset, after a snowfall, the place is hauntingly beautiful. In winter, you can also easily see why Washington camped there. He had great line of sight, especially to the east. But the holiness of this place is what jumps out in winter, because that is when the suffering and the sacrifice and the death occurred there. That suffering gave us, the Americans of the 21st century, what we now have, in material wellbeing and in freedoms.

One of those “freedoms” was the right to not only bear arms, but to raise those arms against an established government that no longer gives a damn about its citizens. We weren’t given that right to hunt deer or shoot skeet. Most of those that camped -- and died -- at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777/1778, came there with their own guns, not government issues. If one were to tell those men that we, their descendants, were marching now to give up our arms – voluntarily – I don’t know if their reaction would be incredulity, or a retching disgust. Certainly, they would wonder what they were doing camped out on those frozen hills, while their enemy sat in warmth and comfort in Philadelphia. So think, America – far and away most of the world lacks this right. Never had it, actually. And yet many of you would give it away for supposed safety. Walk through Valley Forge some winter day and ask yourself how the people who died there of exposure and communicable disease might just feel about that. I would be both ashamed -- and afraid -- to ask them.