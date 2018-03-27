Who will make Libya stable again?

Almost all international disputes for several years have been linked to the war in Syria, and other problem regions have been rarely recalled. Nevertheless, the conflicts have not ceased. One of the spots of tension is Libya, where now civil conflict is continuing. More precisely, it should be said that the chaos that NATO created in 2011 has never ended. The collapse of the Libyan state order, of course, did not happen suddenly and did not appear as a continuation of the so-called “Arab Spring.” It all started in spring of 2011 when Libya was not ready for a strike. The question remains, how much it could be ready at all.

In fact, there is dual power in Libya: the Government of National Accord, supported by the international community and headed by the U.S. protege Fayez Saraj, and the "Eastern Cabinet" led by Abdullah al-Tani. He is loyal to the House of Representatives in Tobruk, which in turn is supported by the commander of the Libyan National Army Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is considered as a political opponent of Saraj. General Haftar managed to unite the tribes of Eastern Libya, and got real support from the people. Haftar, due to his military power, has no political patrons in the West. The people of Libya do not trust the pro-American Saraj because they remember Washington lobbying for the adoption of a resolution on the authorization of arms transfers to terrorists operating in Libya in the UN Security Council seven years ago. Now the Libyans and the international community must make a choice: who will rule Libya in the coming years? Haftar strongly opposes the domination of Western companies in the oil industry of the country, stands for the reconciliation of warring tribes, and resolute resistance to armed groups which are tearing the country from within. Saraj, in turn, is not at all against the exploitation of mineral deposits by European and American companies. Time will tell who will stand at the helm in Libya and bring stability to the country and the restoration of statehood. Jonivan Jones is chief editor of The Informer.