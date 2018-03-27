A march against Senator Rubio?

Over the last weeks, we've seen massive attacks against Senator Rubio at these marches or even the infamous CNN town hall meeting. Remember this :

In the interest of full disclosure, I voted for Senator Rubio in the Texas primary. By the time we got to Texas, it was down to Cruz, Kasich, Trump, and Rubio. I concluded that he had the best chance to win the presidency. I turned out to be wrong but that was my vote.

The wildest moment allowed by Tapper was when Parkland, Florida student Cameron Kasky smeared the Senator by equating him to the shooter that killed 17 of his classmates. And Tapper thanked him for all of it. “I'm sorry, I know I'm not supposed to do this, but I'm not going to listen to that. Senator Rubio, it's hard to look at you and not look down the barrel on an AR-15 and not look at Nikolas Cruz, but the point is: You're here and there are some people who are not,” Kasky spat. After Rubio answered his question, Kasky began to browbeat him for the money the NRA donated to his campaign, basically insinuating he was being bribed. “And this is about people who are for making a difference to save us and people who are against it and prefer money. So Senator Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future,” he demanded as the crowd went crazy.

So why Senator Rubio? He didn't kill the students. He's been a thoughtful senator. He is not known as an NRA guy. So why the cheap shots on Senator Rubio?

It comes down to a couple of things:

First, Senator Rubio represents a huge threat to the Hispanic left. He speaks and communicates well. He is probably going to be a GOP nominee someday; and,

Second, the Democrats need 70% of the Hispanic vote to win a governorship, the Senate or the presidency. Senator Rubio is the left's nightmare!

So why did you hear so much about Senator Rubio? Well, he is a political threat and that's what this is all about.

