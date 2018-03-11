Report: Soros money funding Fusion GPS

Oleg Deripaska, an aluminum magnate, penned an op ed in the Daily Caller that makes the claim. Fox News obtained secret text messages between Senator Mark Warner and a Washington attorney, Adam Waldman, who represents Mr. Deripaska. Warner was reaching out to Deripaska to get in touch with Christopher Steele, the man who wrote the dossier.

A Russian billionaire says that liberal moneyman George Soros is funding Fusion GPS, the Democratic party opposition research firm that funded the Steele Dossier.

Washington Times:

Mr. Warner used Mr. Waldman as a go-between to reach Mr. Steele, a former British spy to whom the committee wants to speak. The back-and-forth from Warner to Waldman to Steele did not appear to be productive. Mr. Deripaska, in an op-ed in the Daily Caller, does not touch on Steele but on Fusion and Daniel J. Jones, an ex-intelligence staffer for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat. Mr. Jones now runs his own investigative firm, Penn Quarter Group, and has been in contact with Fusion, which is still trying to bolster the disputed Steele dossier. Mr. Deripaska discloses that Mr. Waldman testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and thus Mr. Warner. He said he testified that Mr. Jones told Mr. Waldman that Mr. Soros was funding Fusion. He writes, “Yet on March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a ‘shadow media organization helping the government,’ funded by a ‘group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.’ My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3.” Mr. Deripaska’s column contended that Washington’s Russia narrative is all wrong. A message left with Fusion’s attorney was not immediately returned.

This is hardly earth shattering news, but it does raise some fascinating questions. Why does anyone still believe in the legitimacy of the Mueller investigation? True, Mueller has used other avenues to go after Trump and his people than the Steele dossier, most notably, the tangled finances of Paul Manafort and the inability of some aides to tell the truth to federal investigators. But as far as the main narrative that tells us Trump is a traitor who worked with the Russians to win the election, Mueller has come up empty.

The Steele dossier has been useful in attempting to delegitimize the Trump presidency. But any prosecutor worth his salt would have taken Fusion GPS apart piece by piece, exposing all these connections to liberal billionaires who have been working to get Trump even before the election.