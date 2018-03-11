CNN fail: Network stopped updating 'Trump job growth tracker' in early January

CNN wants its viewers to know it’s committed to holding President Donald Trump accountable on the economy — even if the network hasn’t recently updated its tracker of how many jobs the economy has presented since Inauguration Day.

CNN must have believed that President Trump would be unable to deliver on his promise of job growth when it instituted a feature it called the “Trump Job Growth Tracker” on its website. But now that the news is really, really good, the network quietly has abandoned it. Joe Simonson of The Daily Caller noticed the embarrassment:

The network’s “Trump Jobs Tracker” is part of CNN Digital’s effort to keep its audience updated on whether the president is keeping his promises to release the full potential of the American economy after eight years of anemic growth under former President Barack Obama. One problem: The last time someone updated the tracker was Jan. 5, when the economy had only added 1,839,000 jobs since Trump took office. Under that pace, according to CNN, Trump is “off track” to fulfill his promise that he’d help create “25 million jobs in 10 years, or 208,333 jobs per month.” Neglecting the tracker is a real shame. Federal economists estimated that employers added 200,000 jobs in January and Friday’s job report showed another 313,000 added in February — more than enough to be on a healthy pace to average 208,333 jobs per month in 2018.

Once again, Iowahawk rules:

Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013

And so does Jack Nicholson:

Simonson charitably speculates that it is not ideology but rather poverty that is at the root of the #CNN fail:

part of the reason for the lack of updates could potentially be a consequence of the job cuts the company’s digital operation underwent in February.

Around 50 jobs were eliminated from CNN’s Digital team under the restructuring. The company missed its profit targets in 2017.

Either way, CNN has a egg on its face. It has inverted an old saying and now seems to operate on the principle that "If you can't say somethng nasty (about Trump), don't say anything at all.