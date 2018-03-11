The Democrats and their media allies have a big Farrakhan problem

Bu according to CNN, this is not news. Peter Hasson reports in the Daily Caller :

The Democratic Party has become the party of Jew-haters and is quite comfortable accommodating them in its ranks. I never thought that such a thing would happen in America, but no less a figure than the Democrats’ deputy chair, Representative Keith Ellison, has gone on the record as saying that nobody in the party is concerned about his (and 7 other office holders’) ties with Louis Farrakhan, a Jew hater of the first order.

CNN is confirming the observation of Iowahawk, aka, David Burge:

Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013

The days of media being able to keep a lid on stories are over. Social media and conservative outlets are able to deliver the message. I earnestly hope that President Trump will receive and accept an invitation to speak to a Jewish group and address this situation, emphasizing both the Democrats’ indifference to Jew hatred – so far, I have not seen a single Democrat condemning Ellison or the other Members of Congress who choose to associate with Farrakhan – and the cone of silence adopted by CNN and others.

He might even ask why Jewish donors continue to support a political party that is comfortable with a Jew-hater like Farrakhan, noting that Farrakhan has called Hitler "a very great man."