The Democrats and their media allies have a big Farrakhan problem
The Democratic Party has become the party of Jew-haters and is quite comfortable accommodating them in its ranks. I never thought that such a thing would happen in America, but no less a figure than the Democrats’ deputy chair, Representative Keith Ellison, has gone on the record as saying that nobody in the party is concerned about his (and 7 other office holders’) ties with Louis Farrakhan, a Jew hater of the first order.
Bu according to CNN, this is not news. Peter Hasson reports in the Daily Caller:
CNN has refused to inform its audience of a growing scandal tying prominent Democratic politicians and activists to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious racist and anti-Semite.
At least eight Democrats are known to have met with Farrakhan, who routinely calls Jews “satanic” and has said that white people “deserve to die.”
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, misled the public for years about his relationship with Farrakhan, new reporting has shown and The Washington Post has acknowledged.
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, a Democrat, defended Farrakhan as an “outstanding human being” and admitted to having a personal relationship with him in a pairof interviews with this reporter. After a backlash, Davis reversed his position in a written statement, denouncing Farrakhan’s “views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion.” (He previously said he wasn’t bothered by Farrakhan’s position on “the Jewish question.”)
Of the eight Democrats with ties to Farrakhan, four of them have repeatedly declined to denounce Farrakhan, despite outrage and pressure from Jewish groups.
CNN is confirming the observation of Iowahawk, aka, David Burge:
Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013
The days of media being able to keep a lid on stories are over. Social media and conservative outlets are able to deliver the message. I earnestly hope that President Trump will receive and accept an invitation to speak to a Jewish group and address this situation, emphasizing both the Democrats’ indifference to Jew hatred – so far, I have not seen a single Democrat condemning Ellison or the other Members of Congress who choose to associate with Farrakhan – and the cone of silence adopted by CNN and others.
He might even ask why Jewish donors continue to support a political party that is comfortable with a Jew-hater like Farrakhan, noting that Farrakhan has called Hitler "a very great man."
The Democratic Party has become the party of Jew-haters and is quite comfortable accommodating them in its ranks. I never thought that such a thing would happen in America, but no less a figure than the Democrats’ deputy chair, Representative Keith Ellison, has gone on the record as saying that nobody in the party is concerned about his (and 7 other office holders’) ties with Louis Farrakhan, a Jew hater of the first order.
Bu according to CNN, this is not news. Peter Hasson reports in the Daily Caller:
CNN has refused to inform its audience of a growing scandal tying prominent Democratic politicians and activists to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious racist and anti-Semite.
At least eight Democrats are known to have met with Farrakhan, who routinely calls Jews “satanic” and has said that white people “deserve to die.”
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, misled the public for years about his relationship with Farrakhan, new reporting has shown and The Washington Post has acknowledged.
Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, a Democrat, defended Farrakhan as an “outstanding human being” and admitted to having a personal relationship with him in a pairof interviews with this reporter. After a backlash, Davis reversed his position in a written statement, denouncing Farrakhan’s “views and remarks regarding the Jewish people and the Jewish religion.” (He previously said he wasn’t bothered by Farrakhan’s position on “the Jewish question.”)
Of the eight Democrats with ties to Farrakhan, four of them have repeatedly declined to denounce Farrakhan, despite outrage and pressure from Jewish groups.
CNN is confirming the observation of Iowahawk, aka, David Burge:
Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013
The days of media being able to keep a lid on stories are over. Social media and conservative outlets are able to deliver the message. I earnestly hope that President Trump will receive and accept an invitation to speak to a Jewish group and address this situation, emphasizing both the Democrats’ indifference to Jew hatred – so far, I have not seen a single Democrat condemning Ellison or the other Members of Congress who choose to associate with Farrakhan – and the cone of silence adopted by CNN and others.
He might even ask why Jewish donors continue to support a political party that is comfortable with a Jew-hater like Farrakhan, noting that Farrakhan has called Hitler "a very great man."